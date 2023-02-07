ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
