Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
