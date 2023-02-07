Michigan football recruiting: 2024 commitment tracker
2024 Michigan football commits
Name Pos. School Commitment Date
1. Mason Curtis LB Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth June 27, 2022
2. Manuel Beigel DT Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary July 16, 2022
3. Luke Hamilton OT Avon (Ohio) Nov. 27, 2022
4. Hogan Hansen TE Bellevue (Wash.) Dec. 8, 2022
5. Ted Hammond DT Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier Jan. 25, 2023
6. Jacob Oden S Harper Woods (Mich.) Feb. 2, 2023
Breakdown by position
Quarterback 0
Offensive Line 1
Wide Receiver 0
Tight End 1
Running Back 0
Defensive Line (Interior) 2
Defensive Line (Edge) 0
Linebacker 1
Safety 1
Cornerback 0
Athlete 0
Special Teams 0
Breakdown by State
Connecticut 1
Michigan 1
Ohio 3
Washington 1
Breakdown by Ranking (via 247Sports Composite)
5-star 0
4-star 5
3-star 1
Mini-profiles:
Mason Curtis - LB
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports 4 – 21 3
On3 4 143 13 3
Rivals 4 225 12 4
ESPN 4 199 17 3
247Sports Composite 4 192 17 3
On3 Consensus 4 191 20 3
Vitals
Height 6-foot-4
Weight 200 pounds
School Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth
Position Linebacker
Manuel Beigel - DL
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports – – – –
On3 3 – 40 IOL 6
Rivals – – – –
ESPN 3 – – –
247Sports Composite – – – –
On3 Consensus – – – –
Vitals
Height 6-foot-5
Weight 282 pounds
School Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall
Position Defensive line
Luke Hamilton - OT
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports 4 170 8 5
On3 4 227 15 IOL 8
Rivals 4 – 19 7
ESPN 4 240 18 9
247Sports Composite 4 213 13 8
On3 Consensus 4 216 15 IOL 8
Vitals
Height 6-foot-5
Weight 290 pounds
School Avon (Ohio)
Position Offensive tackle
Hogan Hansen - TE
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports 4 122 6 5
On3 3 – 27 11
Rivals 4 – 12 3
ESPN 4 252 11 3
247Sports Composite 4 269 15 3
On3 Consensus 4 281 17 4
Vitals
Height 6-foot-6
Weight 220 pounds
School Bellevue (Wash.)
Position Tight end
Ted Hammond - DL
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports 3 – 23 10
On3 3 – 32 16
Rivals 4 – – –
ESPN 3 – – –
247Sports Composite 4 344 30 13
On3 Consensus 4 326 26 13
Vitals
Height 6-foot-5
Weight 258 pounds
School Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier
Position Defensive line
Jacob Oden - S
Rankings
Stars Rnk Pos St
247Sports 4 191 24 ATH 6
On3 4 247 22 S 6
Rivals 4 132 13 S 5
ESPN 4 153 13 S 4
247Sports Composite 4 160 17 ATH 5
On3 Consensus 4 173 14 S 5
Vitals
Height 6-foot-1
Weight 187 pounds
School Harper Woods (Mich.)
Position Safety
