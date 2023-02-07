ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football recruiting: 2024 commitment tracker

2024 Michigan football commits

Name Pos. School Commitment Date

1. Mason Curtis LB Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth June 27, 2022

2. Manuel Beigel DT Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary July 16, 2022

3. Luke Hamilton OT Avon (Ohio) Nov. 27, 2022

4. Hogan Hansen TE Bellevue (Wash.) Dec. 8, 2022

5. Ted Hammond DT Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier Jan. 25, 2023

6. Jacob Oden S Harper Woods (Mich.) Feb. 2, 2023

Breakdown by position

Quarterback 0

Offensive Line 1

Wide Receiver 0

Tight End 1

Running Back 0

Defensive Line (Interior) 2

Defensive Line (Edge) 0

Linebacker 1

Safety 1

Cornerback 0

Athlete 0

Special Teams 0

Breakdown by State

Connecticut 1

Michigan 1

Ohio 3

Washington 1

Breakdown by Ranking (via 247Sports Composite)

5-star 0

4-star 5

3-star 1

Mini-profiles:

Mason Curtis - LB

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports 4 – 21 3

On3 4 143 13 3

Rivals 4 225 12 4

ESPN 4 199 17 3

247Sports Composite 4 192 17 3

On3 Consensus 4 191 20 3

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4

Weight 200 pounds

School Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth

Position Linebacker

Manuel Beigel - DL

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports – – – –

On3 3 – 40 IOL 6

Rivals – – – –

ESPN 3 – – –

247Sports Composite – – – –

On3 Consensus – – – –

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5

Weight 282 pounds

School Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall

Position Defensive line

Luke Hamilton - OT

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports 4 170 8 5

On3 4 227 15 IOL 8

Rivals 4 – 19 7

ESPN 4 240 18 9

247Sports Composite 4 213 13 8

On3 Consensus 4 216 15 IOL 8

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5

Weight 290 pounds

School Avon (Ohio)

Position Offensive tackle

Hogan Hansen - TE

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports 4 122 6 5

On3 3 – 27 11

Rivals 4 – 12 3

ESPN 4 252 11 3

247Sports Composite 4 269 15 3

On3 Consensus 4 281 17 4

Vitals

Height 6-foot-6

Weight 220 pounds

School Bellevue (Wash.)

Position Tight end

Ted Hammond - DL

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports 3 – 23 10

On3 3 – 32 16

Rivals 4 – – –

ESPN 3 – – –

247Sports Composite 4 344 30 13

On3 Consensus 4 326 26 13

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5

Weight 258 pounds

School Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier

Position Defensive line

Jacob Oden - S

Rankings

Stars Rnk Pos St

247Sports 4 191 24 ATH 6

On3 4 247 22 S 6

Rivals 4 132 13 S 5

ESPN 4 153 13 S 4

247Sports Composite 4 160 17 ATH 5

On3 Consensus 4 173 14 S 5

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1

Weight 187 pounds

School Harper Woods (Mich.)

Position Safety

