Jennings, LA

Jennings Daily News

Jerry James Mayeux

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our husband, father and friend, Jerry James Mayeux, passed away peacefully at home with the love of family surrounding him on Feb. 4, 2023. A celebration of Jerry ‘s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral...
JENNINGS, LA
Jennings Daily News

Laura Elizabeth Istre

A Mass of Christian burial for Laura Elizabeth Istre, 88, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 4-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass.
JENNINGS, LA
Jennings Daily News

Donald L Guidry

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our father, grandfather, brother and friend, Donald L Guidry, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 4:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary DarDar officiating.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals

Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

Opelousas Man Arrested For Stealing Squirrel Monkeys From Zoo

An Opelousas man is in custody for the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. With the help of the Opelousas police, Broussard detectives arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty. Surveillance video from the zoo helped detectives to identify Randell as...
OPELOUSAS, LA
ktalnews.com

UL Lafayette student quits school after service dog denied access on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alexandra Dondeville said she needs her service dog, Cookie, to calm her down and help her when she is out in public places. Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts. She says an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life. Dondeville is living with a family member and trying to figure out the next steps in her life.
LAFAYETTE, LA

