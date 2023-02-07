It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our father, grandfather, brother and friend, Donald L Guidry, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 4:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary DarDar officiating.

JENNINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO