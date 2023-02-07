Read full article on original website
Jennings Daily News
Jerry James Mayeux
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our husband, father and friend, Jerry James Mayeux, passed away peacefully at home with the love of family surrounding him on Feb. 4, 2023. A celebration of Jerry ‘s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral...
Jennings Daily News
Laura Elizabeth Istre
A Mass of Christian burial for Laura Elizabeth Istre, 88, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 4-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass.
Jennings Daily News
Donald L Guidry
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our father, grandfather, brother and friend, Donald L Guidry, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 4:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary DarDar officiating.
Lake Charles American Press
GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals
Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
kalb.com
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
KATC speaks with Lafayette's first black female Chiropractor
Dr. Elizabeth Chavis became the first black female chiropractor in Lafayette nearly 12 years ago. Chavis is now using her expertise to focus on educating the public about her profession.
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
The sentences were handed down today in the 2016 shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
theadvocate.com
Murder trial begins Tuesday in 2019 shooting of 22-year-old on Louisiana Avenue
The murder trial for a Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man at a Louisiana Avenue apartment complex in March 2019 began Tuesday with a review of the physical evidence documented at the scene. Taveon Leary, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the March 24, 2019 shooting...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
Louisiana woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
NOLA.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
iheart.com
Opelousas Man Arrested For Stealing Squirrel Monkeys From Zoo
An Opelousas man is in custody for the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. With the help of the Opelousas police, Broussard detectives arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty. Surveillance video from the zoo helped detectives to identify Randell as...
Kinder man arrested after harassing juveniles
Deputies were dispatched to T. V. Tower Road on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in reference to two males shooting in the area and harassing juveniles.
ktalnews.com
UL Lafayette student quits school after service dog denied access on campus
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alexandra Dondeville said she needs her service dog, Cookie, to calm her down and help her when she is out in public places. Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts. She says an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life. Dondeville is living with a family member and trying to figure out the next steps in her life.
