State Board of Education Standards hears from proponents and opponents of the new South Dakota social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every five to seven years, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards re-evaluates the standards for teaching social studies and holds public meetings around the state on proposed changes. On Friday, they held the first of four meetings in downtown Rapid City at the Rushmore Hotel.
About 100 people attend the second Elevate cracker barrel to ask questions and hear from state legislators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s cracker barrel season, where South Dakota lawmakers face the people who elected them. Elevate Rapid City hosted the second of three sessions at Western Dakota Tech Saturday morning. State representatives and senators answered resident’s questions and addressed their concerns. The public event gives...
Local grocery store steps in to help the victims of the fire on Degeest Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After the devastating fire on the morning of Friday, February 10 left the home of the Dotson family unrecognizable, a local grocery store is helping out. Timmons Market in Rapid Valley has set up a fund for the family with Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Anybody who shops at Timmons is asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Patrons also have the option of donating an amount of their choice. The money raised will be deposited into the fund to assist the family with recovering from their loss.
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
SIGN UP! Early-bird registration for the 9th Annual Putt-N-Pub in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Early registration is open for one of Rapid City’s most popular Saint Patrick’s Day events. The ninth annual Putt-N-Pub to benefit the Black Hills Works Foundation is scheduled for March 11. The event combines a good old-fashioned pub crawl with miniature golf. Teams...
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Check out scores along with 11 photos and highlights from Central and Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens faced a tough girls basketball team from Harrisburg on Saturday. The Raiders led by one at halftime. But Harrisburg outscored Stevens 32-16 in the second half and the Tigers defeated the Raiders, 55-40. Taaliyah Porter led Stevens with 17 points followed by...
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
Mother Nature cooperates for this year’s Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, February 11, the 22nd annual Ice Bowl Tournament was held at Jackson Park. The Ice Bowl is a national disc golf tournament that is played in different locations around the country. The charity tournament draws in people from all over the region, no matter the weather.
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
Here’s why the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is about more than just outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo just kicked off on Friday, February 10 at The Monument. The show will run through the weekend hosting almost 100 vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities. Yes, there are a lot of vendors, but the main focus of the sports show is supporting kids.
Monument Health hosting 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk in Founders Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health’s 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Founders Park Shelter to celebrate Cardiac Rehabilitation Week. Registration for the event opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 11:45 a.m. The run/walk will begin at noon, and...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
MISSING TEEN: Rapid City Police seeking public’s help to find 13-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department wants your help to locate 13-year-old Ariel Franks of Lead. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the area of The Monument at 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt with a black undershirt, blue jeans, and possibly a black sweatshirt.
Sturgis football players sign letters of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
Who’s scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court in February?
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The following persons are scheduled to make a court appearance in Pennington County in February 2023. These individuals have been charged with their respective crimes but have not been convicted and are innocent until proven guilty. Quincy Bearrobe is charged with second-degree murder of 19-year-old Myron Blaine...
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
