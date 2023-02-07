ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback

With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023

Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SkySports

Super Bowl LVII Diary: Hannah Wilkes takes you behind the scenes in Arizona for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Tuesday in Phoenix and it was an early trip over to the media centre for Neil Reynolds, Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter to film the first of our Super Bowl Daily shows - (Wednesday to Saturday, Sky Sports NFL, 7am and repeated daily). Then our whole crew piled into two cars and headed out to Scottsdale (which seems very nice from the tiny bit we drove through) for the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability for the day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Continues to Take Shots From Media

PHOENIX -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hasn't played in an actual football game since tearing his ACL/meniscus in Week 14. His social media - other than defending himself against comments from Patrick Peterson and updating his millions of followers on surgery - has been fairly quiet. Yet Murray continues...
SkySports

Tiffany Hayes traded to Connecticut Sun as Atlanta Dream receive first-round WNBA draft pick

The Connecticut Sun acquired the rights to former UConn guard Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange for the sixth overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Dream initially owned the No 3 and 8 picks in the draft, however, they traded the third pick and their 2025 first-round selection to the Dallas Wings last month to acquire guard Allisha Gray.
ATLANTA, GA

