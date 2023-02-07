Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Related
abc12.com
Saginaw Police and Fire searching for person in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police and Fire were searching the area of Gratiot and Adams Roads just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, in an attempt to locate a person who has gone into the Tittabawassee River. The circumstances surrounding the person's entry into the river are unknown at this...
abc12.com
Holly Hotel's framework in place after devastating fire
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Holly Hotel is continuing its rebuilding efforts after a massive fire destroyed the building. The hotel posted a photo showing the latest framework being added, saying "as soon as she is buttoned up we can start on the inside!" The reconstruction of the Holly Hotel...
abc12.com
Businesses, students, and shelters deal with boil water advisory
FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - Friday's water main break has everyone in Flint boiling their water. And for some it's an easier problem to solve than others. "So we pulled a group together. We got emergency communications together," said Michael Lane, environmental health director for U of M-Flint,. They notified students...
abc12.com
Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland receiving structural repairs again
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Vehicles will be able to cross the historic Currie Parkway Bridge in Midland this spring after the city completes a costly repair project, which begins Monday. Contractors will begin replacing structural steel components and the concrete deck from Feb. 13 until May. Currie Parkway also will...
abc12.com
Alma coffee shop halts work program for students with special needs
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students who have some challenges in life are a little hot over a coffee shop's decision to opt out of a program they deem critical. The program allows students in Alma and Gratiot County to work for about an hour a week at a business. But one business has decided they don't need the help, which has upset some people.
abc12.com
Midland business helps police department raise money
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
abc12.com
Flint remains under Boil Water Advisory while crews work on repairs
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The entire city of Flint is under a Boil Water Advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break that is affecting service to customers across the city. Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office announced the Boil Water Advisory around 11 a.m. Friday. Water department officials say the...
abc12.com
Highlight of the Night (Feb. 10)
DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Our Highlight of the Night goes to Ovid-Elsie's Ava Bates and Clay Wittenberg, who each hit go-ahead buckets in their respective games against Durand. Marauder girls won, 43-41. Marauder boys won, 49-47.
abc12.com
Endangered missing child
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State police is looking for a missing 3 year-old out of the Detroit area. Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to CPS. While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's...
abc12.com
All of Flint under Boil Water Advisory after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The entire city of Flint is under a Boil Water Advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break that is affecting service to customers across the city. Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office announced the Boil Water Advisory around 11 a.m. Friday. Water department officials say the...
abc12.com
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
abc12.com
High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
abc12.com
Hope, Healing & Remembrance Service in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At the Church Without Walls, strangers came together to share their grief and unite in healing. The annual Hope, Healing & Remembrance service is a way to help family members cope with pain of losing a loved one. Johnny Dean spoke about his daughter, Katarena Morse....
abc12.com
FanZone Week 6 Voting: Davison wins in a landslide
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison proved they were leaders of the nest for the FanZone, they secured 259 votes. Let's see if they can do it two weeks in a row. Send your suggestions to ABC12 Sports Director Brandon Green by clicking the links below. Email: bgreen@abc12.com. Twitter: @BGreenReports. Instagram:...
abc12.com
HS Girls Hoops - Standish Sterling at Hemlock
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Hemlock's Regan Finkbeiner broke the schools all-time record for boys and girls basketball against Standish-Sterling. Huskies got the win too, 72-53.
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
abc12.com
Flint man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $ 32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.
Comments / 0