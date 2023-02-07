Plan to blast rocks on Delaware River scenic byway makes little sense | Letter

Read full article on original website
Related
Where were you for the Storm of ’03? Amid low-snow season, let’s recall a top 5 one-day snowfall | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
One storm can change a winter from average to extraordinary. We don’t know if it will happen this year with a dearth of seasonal snow and a generally unfavorable forecast. But it did happen 20 years ago this week.
A chance to learn about those who lived in the Lehigh Valley long before European settlers
The Lenape are the indigenous people of Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. There are those whose mission is to keep their heritage and culture alive.
This stinky plant is blooming locally right now using its own heat | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On what was another abnormally warm morning, I stuck my nose in a vase of snowdrops at the kitchen window. They’ve been blooming for weeks and now winter aconites are also opening up. Larry, a gardener friend who lives a mile away, actually had aconites blooming long before this.
Blame River Pointe opponents for your tax increases in Upper Mount Bethel | Opinion
Recently, the Board of Supervisors in Upper Mount Bethel Township announced a property tax increase that will raise taxes by 2 mills or 30.8% for the average property owner in the town. This increase is just a stepping stone to get the township to the 4 mills it needs. The...
Lehigh Valley weather: Slight chance of rain mixing with snow to cap Super Bowl Sunday
The AccuWeather forecast for Super Bowl Sunday features a daytime high of 77, with times of sun and clouds — in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for their second Super Bowl victory in five years. In the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service forecasts cloudy...
Pa.’s rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
Shapiro took office with strong mandate to help Pa.’s workers. It’s time to deliver. | Opinion
Gov. Josh Shapiro took office last month with a strong mandate after Pennsylvania voters helped him trounce his opponent, Doug Mastriano, in November. Now, we’re looking for him to deliver for the working people that put him there. During the campaign season, Shapiro rightfully stood firm in opposing the...
Civil, divorce trials suspended in Warren, 5 more N.J. counties because of judge shortage
Most civil and divorce trials in six New Jersey counties will soon be suspended until further notice as the state continues to be plagued by a high number of judicial vacancies, the state’s chief justice announced Tuesday. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner also warned that halting cases in other parts...
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states
Wawa is offering free coffee of any size at its 503 convenience stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. Patrons can grab their free cup of coffee anytime on Sunday, Feb. 12 until 6:30 p.m. until kickoff for...
‘The playbook worked’: Shapiro, Murphy lead Democratic governors in 2022 victory lap
Pennsylvania’s new governor, Josh Shapiro, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led their fellow Democratic governors in a victory lap Thursday that they said boded well for 2024. Democrats gained two gubernatorial seats in the 2022 midterms while retaining the governorships in key battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin, in...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Warren Hills wrestling can’t climb out of early deficit in Group 3 final loss to Delsea
In order to capture its first state championship since 1997, the Warren Hills wrestling team knew it needed a vast improvement from its first meeting this year with Delsea. In that 39-15 loss back on Jan. 21, the Blue Streaks won five bouts with no bonus points against the defending Group 3 champion Crusaders.
Saucon Valley boys basketball triumphs in return to league playoffs; Wilson’s Gibson hits 1,000
Jake Albert and the rest of the seniors on Saucon Valley High School’s boys basketball team have experienced some lean years. So, when the Panthers got the opportunity to compete in their first league playoff game in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, they made the most of it.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1