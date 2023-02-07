A quote from Reagan that is no longer true under the Biden administration | Letter

Read full article on original website
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
President Biden was mocked throughout social media on Thursday after appearing to boast at a White House event that half of the women in his administration were women.
Sorry, Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy is not a “decent man”: Today’s GOP are fascists, not your friends
President Joe Biden is a fundamentally good man. He is also far from perfect and appears comfortable with that fact. He is not a messiah; he is a man who can admit when he is wrong. I admire that trait and take it as a sign of maturity and hard-won character.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Biden keeps making claims about the economy that just aren't true. These facts don't lie
President Biden has made claims about the economy he inherited when he took office. But they are not factually correct. Inflation as not out of control, for example.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Former White House press secretary unloads on Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I would feel shamed'
Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed current White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over her silence amid the Biden documents drama.
Hobby Lobby founder revealed to be behind effort to "rebrand Jesus"
Jesus preaching the sermon on the mount. From The Holy Bible published by William Collins, Sons, & Company in 1869. Chromolithograph by J.M. Kronheim & Co. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images) A mysterious commercial called "He Gets Us" that is set to air during the Super Bowl and promotes faith in...
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop Now That Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
