NEW YORK, NY – An 83-year-old man walking across the intersection of West 61st Street and Broadway, between Central Park and Fordham University, was assaulted on Wednesday by an unknown suspect. Police reported that at around 3:30 pm, the elderly male was attacked in the crosswalk by the suspect, who pushed him, with force, to the ground. The suspect fled the scene but was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West and treated for a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect was described as a male, 5'8" in height, approximately

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO