Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack
NEW YORK, NY – Escalating gun violence across New York City continued Saturday night when a man was shot and killed outside an East Harlem Shake Shack. The shooting brings the total number of shot so far this weekend in New York City to four. Police with the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call reportedly at the Shake Shack at 2 West 125th Street (Martin Luther King Drive) at the intersection with 5th Avenue (National Black Theater Way) at around 10 pm. When police arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and The post Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City police detective arrested for stalking
NEW YORK, NY – Officers with the New York City Police Department’s 84th Precinct had the difficult task of arresting one of their own Saturday night. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner today announced that 36-year-old New York City Police Department Detective Douglas Connolly has been arrested. Police charged Connolly with stalking and computer trespass. The NYPD has not released any further details regarding this arrest. The NYPD confirmed Detective Connolly’s arrest early Sunday morning. He was arrested in Brooklyn at around 10:35 pm on Saturday. According to public records, Connolly has had two allegations lodged against him pending litigation The post New York City police detective arrested for stalking appeared first on Shore News Network.
83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK, NY – An 83-year-old man walking across the intersection of West 61st Street and Broadway, between Central Park and Fordham University, was assaulted on Wednesday by an unknown suspect. Police reported that at around 3:30 pm, the elderly male was attacked in the crosswalk by the suspect, who pushed him, with force, to the ground. The suspect fled the scene but was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West and treated for a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect was described as a male, 5’8” in height, approximately The post 83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man shot and killed at Harlem smoke shop
NEW YORK -- There is new information on a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Harlem.Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument inside a smoke shop on West 125th Street and Fifth Avenue.Police said two men fled in a blue SUV.There was another shooting a half hour later near Second Avenue. Police said a woman was shot in the chest and is expected to survive.Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.There haven't been any arrests in either case
Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman
NEW YORK, NY – A 58-year-old woman was handcuffed and blindfolded by two male suspects posing as Con-Edison employees on Monday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct, shortly before midnight, the victim, a 58-year-old female, was inside her apartment located in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street, when two unidentified male individuals, posing as “Con Edison” workers, did knock at her door. Unknowingly, the woman opened the door, and the Con-Ed con artists forced their way into her apartment. “The victim opened the door, and the individuals forcibly pushed themselves into the The post Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated appeared first on Shore News Network.
75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman The post 75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx girl. Police say Rihanna Joyner, 17, of Howe Street, has not been seen by her family since leaving her home early Friday morning. It was reported to police that Rihanna Joyner was last seen on Friday, February 10, at approximately 5:30 am leaving her residence. She is described as 5’5″ tall, 105 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in death of NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez; second suspect wanted by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities have made an arrest in the death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, who was found dead buried in a shallow grave, according to prosecutors and media reports. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested Friday morning in Miami, Florida, by U.S .Marshals, the Hudson County...
Hit and Run Crash Leaves Jersey City Woman in Critical Condition
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old Jersey City woman is in critical condition after being stuck in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, while a vehicle of interest was located the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are continuing to actively investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhattan murder mysteries: Woman executed in East Village, man gunned down in Alphabet City
Manhattan murder detectives are busy looking for the killers who gunned down two people in East Village and Alphabet City in separate incidents on Thursday. A 25-year-old woman was gunned own near Union Square, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in the East Village at about 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
