Jacque Vaughn laughs off question about Kyrie Irving's calf injury: 'Still sore'

Kyrie Irving, after requesting a trade on Friday, suddenly appeared on the Nets injury report on Saturday with calf soreness, and was reportedly dealt to the Mavericks the next day.

But the trade was still not made official on Monday afternoon (it eventually was shortly after), as Brooklyn reportedly sought a third team to add to the package to potentially sweeten the return, so Irving was technically still a Net before the team took on the Clippers on Monday night.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked about Irving’s calf before the game, and made light of the situation himself.

“Still sore,” Vaughn said with a laugh.

Vaughn told reporters on Saturday that Irving had reported the calf soreness before walkaround, missing his first game since returning from suspension earlier this season. But he has played his final game with the Nets, and his calf will likely be feeling a lot better whenever he arrives in Dallas.

