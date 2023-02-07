Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police Department locates missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Feb. 12 that they have located Elizabeth Jackson. According to the report, she had been last seen at 12 p.m. on June 8 near Shipyard Blvd.
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A four-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered...
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine,...
