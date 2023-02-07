Watch: 4-star safety Warren Roberson sheds TCU commitment for Texas

Warren Roberson. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

After being delayed a few days due to freezing weather, Red Oak (Texas) safety Warren Roberson finally went public with which school he’s signing for. Despite being committed to the National Championship runner-ups since Halloween, Roberson selected Texas after the Longhorns made a late surge.

Was the announcement all that suspenseful? That depends on the person’s familiarity with recruiting. Inside Texas was already confident Texas would win out, hence the video, but Roberson showing up in a TCU jacket might as well have served as his National Letter of Intent to Texas for seasoned recruiting fans.

See for yourself.

Texas’ push for Roberson ran a little hot and cold since he was offered on September 5. By that time Texas already had a commitment from highly rated Derek Williams from New Iberia, Louisiana. The number for safety was unknown, but since the transfer portal closed it appears Texas had room left for another defensive back.

At the same time Texas was concentrating on getting its own class to sign during the early signing period beginning on December 21, Roberson neglected to sign with the Horned Frogs. This confluence of factors — Texas having room, Roberson remaining on the market — opened the door for the Longhorns to go all in.

Roberson elected to take an official visit to Texas the weekend of January 27. Confidence spiked for UT around this point but TCU, and USC, kept pushing. Today, Texas finally won out.

Roberson is similar to Jordan Whittington coming out of high school. He’s a well put together athlete who plays both receiver and defensive back. He also has game-changing ability in the third-phase, special teams.

Over the last two seasons, Roberson collected 59 tackles and six interceptions on defense. He added 55 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns at wide receiver, and 462 yards in the return game. He was named 4-5A first-team all-district safety and return man following the 2022 season.

Unless Texas lands five-star tight end Duce Robinson from Phoenix, Roberson will be the final addition for the class of 2023.