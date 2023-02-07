ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Roads, parks, tax breaks: A look at Tenn. Gov. Lee's budget

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled a $55.6 billion state budget proposal stocked with cash for roads, state parks, tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay boosts and more.

The plan put forth by Lee also fuels a number of areas to benefit health coverage for low-income women and children, in addition to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers , as he and fellow Republicans sort through scrutiny over one of the country’s strictest abortion bans.

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

The plan is buoyed by better-than-expected revenues and comes in at $618.6 million less than the current budget, which was boosted by extra federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full text of Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State address

Here is a look at some specifics of the spending blueprint, which goes to the Republican-supermajority Legislature for its consideration:

BUSINESS, LABOR, INFRASTRUCTURE

— ROADS: $3 billion from the general fund into a transportation fund for road projects statewide; $300 million for the local highway program.

— TAX CUTS: $54 million annually and $360 million in one-time money worth of tax cuts and other tax changes; includes three-month grocery sales tax holiday on food; creates exemptions or reductions to several business taxes, largely aimed at small businesses; creates a paid family leave credit against franchise and excise taxes.

— MEMPHIS SPORTS FACILITIES: $350 million for improvements at FedEx Forum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

— PERFORMING ARTS: $200 million to help relocate the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

— ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANTS: $103 million, including $18 million annually, for the Jobs4TN program to recruit new businesses and support workforce training, marketing and education.

— NUCLEAR POWER: $50 million to invest further in nuclear energy.

— RURAL GRANTS: $45 million in grants to aid various rural development initiatives.

— YOUTH WORK: $15 million summer work pilot program to connect youth and young adults with paid work experiences and career exploration.

PAY, RESERVES, PENSIONS

— PAY BOOSTS: $165 million for state employee marketing adjustments; $92.6 million for a 5% increase to the employee pay fund for executive branch agencies; $20.7 million for pay increases for other public employees; $35.7 million to double the state’s 401k match for first $50 in employee contributions.

— JUNETEENTH: $692,000 to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

— RAINY DAY FUND: $250 million to add to the state’s reserves.

— PENSIONS: $550 million to pay into unfunded liabilities of pension programs.

HEALTH AND ABORTION

— CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS: $100 million in grants for crisis pregnancy centers, typically religiously affiliated nonprofits that counsel clients against having an abortion as part of their free but limited services.

— TENNCARE ELIGIBILITY: $13.5 million annually to increase TennCare parental eligibility to 100% of the federal poverty level; $5.1 million annually to increase the pregnancy benefit eligibility to 250% of the federal poverty level; $4.7 million annually to continue the one-year postpartum coverage permanently; $1 million to cover lactation consultations.

— INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES: $22 million annually for children in longer-term placements unable to be put in traditional foster care; $15 million annually for children with disabilities in hospitals to be stepped down to a lesser level of care.

— CHILDREN’S SERVICES: $193.5 million for various initiatives to increase bed capacity by 166; increase foster and provider rates; give case managers salary adjustments; improve aging information systems; salary increases at a secured facility for youth offenders; and more.

— ENVIRONMENT AND PARKS: $450 million for state parks and natural areas; introduces four new state parks and three new natural areas and improvements to other parks and trails, and $82.7 million for brownfields.

EDUCATION

— TEACHER SALARIES: $125 million for teacher pay increases through $350 million in cost increases in the new school funding formula.

— COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGES: $952.9 million for replacement campuses, new campus locations, new buildings and maintenance at Tennessee Community and Technical Colleges.

LAW ENFORCEMENT:

— TROOPERS: $28.7 million to add 142 new Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper positions.

— SCHOOLS: $24.7 million for 122 Department of Homeland Security agents to focus on school safety; $20 million for school safety improvement grants.

— COMMUNICATIONS: $357 million for expansions to Tennessee’s law enforcement communications network.

