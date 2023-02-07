ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of trying to plant a bomb at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville will now appear before a federal judge in March. A federal grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. on Feb. 8, and he's been ordered to appear before a judge in Asheville on March 1. Dewey, who used to work for the games, is accused of trying to use the bomb against his former employer, possessing a firearm not registered to him, and making a bomb in September 2021.

