4-star safety Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU

4-star DB Warren Roberson. (On3)

Red Oak (Texas) four-star safety Warren Roberson has flipped his commitment to Texas from TCU, he announced Tuesday morning.

He was previously committed to the Horned Frogs since Oct. 31.

Roberson is the No. 270 overall prospect and No. 19 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 51 player in Texas.

On3 rates Roberson higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2023 On300, he is the No. 156 overall prospect, No. 13 safety and No. 29 player in Texas.

He is the Longhorns’ second safety commit in the 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate’s Derek Williams.

Roberson has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9.8K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Warren Roberson:

“One of the most college-ready physiques in the entire country that can go up and get it on offense or defense. Two-way player at receiver and safety. During his junior season he tallied 4 interceptions and 6 passes defended on the defensive side of the ball. Caught 41 passes for 688 yards and 6 touchdowns on offense. Tremendous play speed and twitch.

“Ran a 11.00 second 100 meter time during his sophomore track season. Physical player that has a tendency to strike ball carriers than wrap up. Has the physical tools and build to bang in the box or play in space. Slight hip stiffness is a bit concerning. Twitch and ability to make plays on the ball project to keep him in the rotation for any Power 5 team in the country.”