Read full article on original website
Related
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
Is it illegal in NJ to eat before paying at the grocery store?
They always say never to go grocery shopping when you're hungry. You end up being in a rush and find yourself going up and down the aisles. Then, all of a sudden, hunger strikes, and that bag of chips or bunch of grapes are calling your name and you dive in.
Heads up if you use a general contractor in New Jersey
Ah yes, home improvements. Something so many of us want to do when it comes to our own homes. Especially when you first move in and want to start tackling projects right away. We tend to come up with a list of things we want to get done within a certain time frame and try to hold ourselves to that.
6-year-old secretly orders $1,000 worth of food on dad’s phone
A man in Michigan was shocked after dozens of takeout orders began showing up on his doorstep after he had just put his son to bed. It turns out the 6-year-old ordered $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub while playing on his dad's mobile device. "I was putting Mason to...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0