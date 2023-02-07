NC State Newsstand: How to watch NC State vs. Virginia

NC State guards Terquavion Smith (0) and Casey Morsell (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

TheWolfpacker.com’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand

Virginia, the No. 2 team in the ACC and the No. 8 team in the nation, hosts No. 22 NC State Tuesday night. Coming into the game, the Wolfpack has won four-straight games, stands 9-4 in the ACC and 19-5 overall.

This will be NC State’s first game as a top-25 program since 2019. The Wolfpack has won its past two matchups against the Cavaliers, most recently defeating the program Jan. 22, 2022. NC State is 3-3 away from home the season and currently sits one game out of first place in the ACC.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Virginia tips off at 9 p.m. EST.

What television channel is the NC State game on?

The ACC Network has the broadcast for NC State vs. Virginia.

Where can I stream the game?

The game can been seen on the WatchESPN app with ESPN3.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

Tony Haynes and Gary Hahn will also broadcast the game on the Wolfpack Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. EST. For the radio broadcast in Raleigh, tune into WRAL 101.5.

NC State raised more than $500,000 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund during its annual Play4Kay game Monday night.

Both Wolfpack basketball teams are ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Polls this week.

Check out this anonymous survey of the ACC’s basketball coaches discussing the men’s basketball team this year.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Wolfpack men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts talking about Casey Morsell.

“Well, first of all, … he’s a tremendous young man and I’ve seen him grow in the last couple of years. He’s gotten very comfortable with our situation. Obviously, … Tony [Bennett] and his crew did a great job recruiting him to UVa. Really special kid, and he had to adapt to two different systems, and he’s been really good at that.

“And I think you’re starting to see him have more confidence this year than he’s ever had in his whole career and really shooting the basketball well for us.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

Three-star RB Jayden Scott: ‘The NC State visit was great!’