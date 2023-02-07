ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

No submarine damage or injuries in shipyard equipment fracture, EB says

By Brian Hallenbeck
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Groton ― Shipyard equipment used in lowering submarines into the water at Electric Boat broke over the weekend, postponing a launching that had been planned next week, an EB spokesman confirmed Tuesday morning.

No damage to the submarine occurred and there were no reported injuries, Dan McFadden, EB’s director of communications and public affairs, wrote in an email.

“At about 4 a.m. Saturday morning, shipyard workers on Graving Dock 3 heard a loud noise from the launch pontoon ― a platform that lowers the submarine into the water,” McFadden wrote. “Subsequent investigation revealed a fracture in the metal deck of the pontoon.”

According to McFadden, PCU Iowa (SSN 797), a Virginia-class attack submarine, had been rolled out of an assembly building and onto the graving dock area next to the pontoon in preparation for the upcoming launch. (PCU, which stands for pre-commissioning unit, is a designation the Navy applies to vessels under construction prior to their official commissioning.) The submarine had completed the move to the end of the dock and was stationary at the time of the discovery.

“The submarine was never on the pontoon, and it was rolled back into the building, where construction and testing will continue,” McFadden wrote.

He indicated a full assessment of the damage and a repair plan for the pontoon is being developed in consultation with the Navy. The impact to the submarine’s construction schedule is being evaluated. A christening of the ship had been expected in April, though no specific date had been set, according to McFadden.

The Iowa’s keel-laying, a ceremony that marked the start of its construction, took place Aug. 20, 2019 at EB’s Quonset Point facility in Rhode Island.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
LEDYARD, CT
FOX 61

Person struck by Amtrak train in New Haven identified: MTA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an Amtrak train in New Haven on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesperson, said they received a report from the New Haven Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. about a person that was found dead along the tracks behind the fire department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Cement truck rollover closes Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement mixer truck rollover crash closed Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield Friday morning. According to the Wethersfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the North Berlin Tpke. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found a cement truck rolled over across the northbound lanes. Police said there were no other cars involved in […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brings kitchen knife on bus at school in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A student was found with a kitchen knife on the afternoon bus home from a school in Norwich on Thursday. “This afternoon on bus 2 a student was found to have a kitchen knife. The bus driver became aware of this very quickly after the bus had left the school and called the police,” said Superintendent Kristen E. Stringfellow.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
SOMERS, CT
Yale Daily News

It’s Brutal Out Here

There is the joke among Northerners that Southern kids, like me, cannot handle the cold. Some of this is true. My first year, I did not have snow shoes because I thought it was ridiculous to have to spend money on something I could only wear once or twice — and then I fell down the stairs. The snow I had crushed with the bottom of my Oxford shoes had melted and refrozen so that the steps inside of Welch Hall became the world’s worst toboggan chute. Bruised tailbones aside, you would be surprised at how prepared Southerners are for the bitter Connecticut winters. So, when the recent mass of arctic air settled upon New Haven, I was not only prepared because of my now three winters in the North, but because Southerners, Texans in particular, are made of a special type of brass.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Copper stolen from several commercial AC units

STAFFORD — The Stafford Resident State Trooper’s office has reported that several air conditioning units belonging to commercial buildings were recently damaged and had copper material stolen from their interior. This occurred in the area of 72 West Stafford Road, near the Big Y supermarket, during the overnight...
STAFFORD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
309
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy