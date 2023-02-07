On Texas Football: What Warren Roberson's commitment means for the Longhorns

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the latest On Texas Football, Bobby Burton and Gerry Hamilton discuss the impact of the commitment from 2023 Red Oak (Texas) safety Warren Roberson following a late flip from TCU.

Gerry Hamilton provides some background on the Longhorns’ pursuit of Roberson, a four-star prospect from the DFW area. “Texas offered Sept. 5 after a couple of staff members went to the Red Oak (vs.) Arlington Seguin game,” Hamilton said. In an interesting twist, Texas coaches were at that contest to see then-Texas commit Jamel Johnson, who eventually flipped to TCU.

Hamilton says Texas called Red Oak coaches just under two weeks before the first signing day. That attention, plus TCU signing several other defensive backs in the class, made Roberson reconsider his decision. “He’s not scared of competition, I just think he wasn’t expecting that. When he didn’t sign December 15, that really opened it up for USC, Texas, Arizona State,” Hamilton said.

Burton also noted some of the aspects put on Roberson’s film: “He not only plays defensive back, he also plays wide receiver some for Red Oak. He’s one of those guys that does not mind mixing it up physically, but can also handle coverage as well. Those guys seem to be rare. I’d also say he’s a different type of safety than what the Longhorns already have in this recruiting class.” Burton and Hamilton see Roberson as more of a field safety than a boundary safety like fellow signee Derek Williams.

Burton discusses recent senior evals like Savion Red, X’Avion Brice, and Ethan Burke. Roberson fits the same mold as a player Texas liked after his senior season despite the emphasis on junior days of late. Hamilton then mentions that signees Malik Muhammad and Johntay Cook were involved in the recruitment.

Can Roberson play early? Hamilton could see some special teams snaps for Roberson and Williams, but for the first time in their careers the two will be able to focus on one side of the ball. The presence of Jerrin Thompson and Jalen Catalon will give them that time.

What about a comparison? “Somebody on the board said Kenny Vaccaro. I thought that was interesting. I’m not saying I see that totally, but size wise in the way they play, maybe a little bit,” Hamilton said.

