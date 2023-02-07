Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
ETSU women win on the road at first place Samford
The ETSU women picked up a big win on the road tonight at first-place Samford 75-63. The win moves the Bucs within a game and a half of the Bulldogs for first in the conference, with three other teams, wedged in-between. ETSU was led in scoring by Kendell Foley, who...
wcyb.com
New beginnings for ETSU Softball
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ready or not the ETSU softball season opens Friday in Charlotte. The Bucs have been with interim head coach Cheryl Milligan for a little less than two months after former head coach Belinda Hendrix was fired in November. There hasn't been much time for...
wcyb.com
Special Olympics event held on ETSU campus
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Area 3 Special Olympics held a three on three basketball tournament and a skills challenge on the campus of ETSU on Friday. More than 100 boys and girls competed to win medals. Fun was had by all as different teams from Northeast Tennessee got to compete against one another.
wcyb.com
Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter holds 5K to support spay and neuter clinic
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter staff hosted a Happy Tails 5K walk Sunday. Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter say it's a fundraiser for their spay and neuter clinic. Our goal is to raise enough money to set up a spay and neuter clinic...
wcyb.com
Elizabethton High School band members host shoe drive for Walt Disney World trip
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton High School band members are hosting a shoe drive to visit what many call "The Happiest Place on Earth." Members of the Betsy Band are collecting used shoes which will be recycled as a fundraiser for an upcoming trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy selected to take trip to Israel
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says, working in law enforcement can be tough at times. "We have such an exposure to high stress, and some of the worst of humanity, that leaves an imprint on our faith," says Cassidy. That high stress for many law...
wcyb.com
Russell County Judge denies bond request for Rebecca Bremner
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Russell County woman accused of child abuse and neglect appeared in court Friday morning. Court documents reveal disturbing conditions the child endured, including frostbite leading to amputation of both legs below the knee. After a nearly two-hour hearing, the bond request for Rebecca...
wcyb.com
United Way of Southwest Virginia serving as coordinator for Community Schools
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia will serve as the division-level coordinator for a program to assist disadvantage students and families. The Virginia Department of Education awarded a Community Schools grant of more than $2.5 Million to 14 school districts in the region. Community Schools are...
wcyb.com
New mobile bakery now open for business in Lebanon, Virginia
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A new mobile bakery is now open in Lebanon, Virginia. The Widow's Barrel Bakehouse celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It's located on Main Street, across from the Primary School. This bakery offers a menu of crepes, cheesecake and croissants -- and says the options...
wcyb.com
Central Elementary School celebrates 100 days of school with surprise donation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An exciting day for Central Elementary School students as they celebrated 100 days of school today. In the fall of 2022, Mountain Heritage Realty donated $7,000 to the school to purchase several athletic needs like uniforms. For today's celebration, Hazel Shipley with the business...
wcyb.com
One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
