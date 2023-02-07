ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

ETSU women win on the road at first place Samford

The ETSU women picked up a big win on the road tonight at first-place Samford 75-63. The win moves the Bucs within a game and a half of the Bulldogs for first in the conference, with three other teams, wedged in-between. ETSU was led in scoring by Kendell Foley, who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

New beginnings for ETSU Softball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ready or not the ETSU softball season opens Friday in Charlotte. The Bucs have been with interim head coach Cheryl Milligan for a little less than two months after former head coach Belinda Hendrix was fired in November. There hasn't been much time for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Special Olympics event held on ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Area 3 Special Olympics held a three on three basketball tournament and a skills challenge on the campus of ETSU on Friday. More than 100 boys and girls competed to win medals. Fun was had by all as different teams from Northeast Tennessee got to compete against one another.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Russell County Judge denies bond request for Rebecca Bremner

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Russell County woman accused of child abuse and neglect appeared in court Friday morning. Court documents reveal disturbing conditions the child endured, including frostbite leading to amputation of both legs below the knee. After a nearly two-hour hearing, the bond request for Rebecca...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

New mobile bakery now open for business in Lebanon, Virginia

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A new mobile bakery is now open in Lebanon, Virginia. The Widow's Barrel Bakehouse celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It's located on Main Street, across from the Primary School. This bakery offers a menu of crepes, cheesecake and croissants -- and says the options...
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Central Elementary School celebrates 100 days of school with surprise donation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An exciting day for Central Elementary School students as they celebrated 100 days of school today. In the fall of 2022, Mountain Heritage Realty donated $7,000 to the school to purchase several athletic needs like uniforms. For today's celebration, Hazel Shipley with the business...
wcyb.com

One person dead following Wise County house fire, officials say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One person has died following a house fire in Wise County Friday, according to the Appalachia Fire Department. The Appalachia Fire Department and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Callahan Avenue at 5:27 a.m. During a search inside the home, crews found the victim. Fire and EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, according to officials.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy