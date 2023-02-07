Wolverine TV: Discussing Chris Partridge's previous and future Michigan impact

(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan is set to bring back former staff member Chris Partridge in a to-be-determined role. His recruiting prowess served him well in his first stint with the Wolverines, but what will he be able to add in the second go-round?

Partridge helped Michigan land four five-star prospects during his time in Ann Arbor in Rashan Gary, Daxton Hill, Aubrey Solomon and Christopher Hinton. He was also a major factor in landing offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, one of the better line prospects in recent memory out of the program.

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome and Clayton Sayfie discussed Partridge’s reported hire and the impact he will have on the trail during the Monday night live show on our YouTube channel.

• Michigan football expected to hire Chris Partridge to assistant coaching staff

Watch the Michigan conversation below

