Tom Grennan has apologised to Ellie Goulding over comments he made to her during last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards. During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together. It was during this moment that Grennan made a comment about Goulding’s outfit – something which later led to him being heavily criticised on social media.

9 HOURS AGO