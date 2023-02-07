Read full article on original website
NME
Foals share ‘Life Is Yours’ tracks recorded with London Contemporary Orchestra
Foals have shared new versions of three tracks which they recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra – listen below. : Foals on the cover: “Life is something to be cherished and enjoyed”. The band recorded the tracks, ‘2001’ and ‘Life Is Yours’ from 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘,...
NME
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’
Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
NME
Paramore: “I hope no young female experiences the shit that I did”
Sixth album ‘This Is Why’, but when NME speaks to the trio, you wouldn’t know it. Sat cross-legged in front of a fireplace in their makeshift home in Los Angeles, they cut relaxed figures: drummer Zac Farro is slouching back in his seat, guitarist Taylor York is cross-legged with both his feet up in his chair, and frontwoman Hayley Williams is sat on the ground wearing glasses.
NME
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
NME
John Cleese says he snubbed BBC for ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot
John Cleese has said he snubbed the BBC over his Fawlty Towers reboot because the broadcaster wouldn’t give the show “freedom”. Earlier this week, the Monty Python actor announced that he’s set to reprise one of his most famous roles as the perpetually stressed hotel owner Basil Fawlty. Cleese wrote and starred in the ’70s sitcom, which originally aired on the BBC.
NME
Wet Leg’s BRITs and Grammys wins are a feel-good indie fairytale
“This is so funny. What are we doing here?” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale asked bemusedly last weekend (February 5). She and her bandmates were standing on the Grammys stage, collecting their first shiny gramophone of the night (and their careers) and reacting as if they’d stepped into a parallel universe.
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
NME
‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs
Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month. The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes. Minecraft is also set to release...
NME
Tom Grennan apologies over comments to Ellie Goulding during BRITs
Tom Grennan has apologised to Ellie Goulding over comments he made to her during last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards. During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together. It was during this moment that Grennan made a comment about Goulding’s outfit – something which later led to him being heavily criticised on social media.
