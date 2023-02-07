ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Electronic pioneer Rustie hints at return to music

Electronic pioneer Rustie (aka Russell Whyte) has hinted at a return to music after confirming a show in London and relaunching his social media. The Glaswegian artist recently launched new Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, using the handle @rustie808. Though nothing has been posted yet, the bio on Instagram and Twitter reads “soon”.
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’

Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance

Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter

The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa

Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby

What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
While She Sleeps start work on new album

While She Sleeps have revealed that they’ve started work on a new studio album. The Sheffield metalcore band’s fifth and most recent record, ‘Sleeps Society’, was released in 2021. A new track called ‘Eye To Eye’ was released last year as part of an expanded edition of the LP.
Wet Leg’s BRITs and Grammys wins are a feel-good indie fairytale

“This is so funny. What are we doing here?” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale asked bemusedly last weekend (February 5). She and her bandmates were standing on the Grammys stage, collecting their first shiny gramophone of the night (and their careers) and reacting as if they’d stepped into a parallel universe.
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album

Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
U2 to reportedly unveil Las Vegas residency during Superbowl ad

U2 are set to reportedly unveil details of their Las Vegas residency during tonight’s Superbowl advertisement break. The band posted a teaser clip on Twitter earlier this evening (February 12) along with the caption, ‘Tonight. Superbowl LVII.”. The Las Vegas residency has been rumoured for some time and...
Rina Sawayama to headline Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party

Rina Sawayama is set to headline Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars party next month. John has held an Oscars viewing party every year for the last three decades, ever since he set up the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992. He will be returning to host this year’s gala, which takes place on March 12, alongside husband David Furnish. He was unable to host last year due to scheduling conflicts with his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.
Tom Grennan apologies over comments to Ellie Goulding during BRITs

Tom Grennan has apologised to Ellie Goulding over comments he made to her during last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards. During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together. It was during this moment that Grennan made a comment about Goulding’s outfit – something which later led to him being heavily criticised on social media.
Donald Glover’s new series ‘Swarm’ gets new trailer and release date

Donald Glover’s upcoming new series Swarm has gotten a release date and programme makers have shared a new teaser trailer – check it out below. The new horror series was co-created by Glover alongside his Atlanta writer Janine Nabers. The show, which premieres at SXSW on March 10...
John Cleese says he snubbed BBC for ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot

John Cleese has said he snubbed the BBC over his Fawlty Towers reboot because the broadcaster wouldn’t give the show “freedom”. Earlier this week, the Monty Python actor announced that he’s set to reprise one of his most famous roles as the perpetually stressed hotel owner Basil Fawlty. Cleese wrote and starred in the ’70s sitcom, which originally aired on the BBC.

