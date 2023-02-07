Read full article on original website
Electronic pioneer Rustie hints at return to music
Electronic pioneer Rustie (aka Russell Whyte) has hinted at a return to music after confirming a show in London and relaunching his social media. The Glaswegian artist recently launched new Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts, using the handle @rustie808. Though nothing has been posted yet, the bio on Instagram and Twitter reads “soon”.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams says people look back on ’00s emo “with rose-tinted glasses”
Frontwoman Hayley Williams has said that people look back on the ’00s emo era “with rose tinted glasses”. The Tennessee trio sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview to mark the release of their long-awaited sixth studio album, ‘This Is Why’, which came out today (February 10).
Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’
Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below. The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today (February 10), the group have shared...
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time
Depeche Mode have performed new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time – check out the moment below. Earlier this week, Depeche Mode returned with the dramatic new single and announced details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. The song had its first...
Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7. Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’. “I love that song so much – Foo...
‘Fast X’ trailer: Watch the first glimpse of Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa going full-throttle in the final ‘Fast & Furious Saga’ chapter
The first trailer for Fast X has been released today (February 10). The film is the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious Saga. And, of course, front and centre is Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). Dom and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path – with death being cheated many a time. However, as the full-throttle trailer for Fast X teases, they will have to confront their most lethal opponent yet – played by Jason Momoa.
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Moby
What was the name of the supergroup you almost formed with Pantera and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee?. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”
While She Sleeps start work on new album
While She Sleeps have revealed that they’ve started work on a new studio album. The Sheffield metalcore band’s fifth and most recent record, ‘Sleeps Society’, was released in 2021. A new track called ‘Eye To Eye’ was released last year as part of an expanded edition of the LP.
Wet Leg’s BRITs and Grammys wins are a feel-good indie fairytale
“This is so funny. What are we doing here?” Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale asked bemusedly last weekend (February 5). She and her bandmates were standing on the Grammys stage, collecting their first shiny gramophone of the night (and their careers) and reacting as if they’d stepped into a parallel universe.
Rihanna “open to exploring weird” things that “might not ever make sense to my fans” on new album
Rihanna has said that she is open to “exploring, discovering and creating” new music which she said fans may find “weird” compared to her previous sounds. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
U2 to reportedly unveil Las Vegas residency during Superbowl ad
U2 are set to reportedly unveil details of their Las Vegas residency during tonight’s Superbowl advertisement break. The band posted a teaser clip on Twitter earlier this evening (February 12) along with the caption, ‘Tonight. Superbowl LVII.”. The Las Vegas residency has been rumoured for some time and...
Linkin Park announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Meteora’ with lead single ‘Lost’
Linkin Park have officially announced the 20th anniversary edition of their second album, 2003’s ‘Meteora’, alongside the release of a previously unheard track called ‘Lost’. The song’s release was announced by the band on Monday (February 6) – following some cryptic teasers at the end...
Rina Sawayama to headline Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party
Rina Sawayama is set to headline Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars party next month. John has held an Oscars viewing party every year for the last three decades, ever since he set up the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992. He will be returning to host this year’s gala, which takes place on March 12, alongside husband David Furnish. He was unable to host last year due to scheduling conflicts with his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.
Tom Grennan apologies over comments to Ellie Goulding during BRITs
Tom Grennan has apologised to Ellie Goulding over comments he made to her during last night’s (February 11) BRIT awards. During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together. It was during this moment that Grennan made a comment about Goulding’s outfit – something which later led to him being heavily criticised on social media.
Donald Glover’s new series ‘Swarm’ gets new trailer and release date
Donald Glover’s upcoming new series Swarm has gotten a release date and programme makers have shared a new teaser trailer – check it out below. The new horror series was co-created by Glover alongside his Atlanta writer Janine Nabers. The show, which premieres at SXSW on March 10...
John Cleese says he snubbed BBC for ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot
John Cleese has said he snubbed the BBC over his Fawlty Towers reboot because the broadcaster wouldn’t give the show “freedom”. Earlier this week, the Monty Python actor announced that he’s set to reprise one of his most famous roles as the perpetually stressed hotel owner Basil Fawlty. Cleese wrote and starred in the ’70s sitcom, which originally aired on the BBC.
Wet Leg recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech as they win Best New Artist
Wet Leg recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous BRITs acceptance speech from the 2014 ceremony as they won at this year’s ceremony. The indie band are nominated for four awards tonight (February 11) and have already collected one trophy at the event at London’s The O2. After...
Watch Elvis Costello pay tribute to Burt Bacharach at first night of New York residency
Elvis Costello paid tribute to Burt Bacharach at the opening night of his ten-night residency at The Gramercy Theatre earlier this week – check out footage below. The legendary composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (February 8). He was 94 years old.
