Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire At Grace Village
WINONA LAKE — Multiple fire departments responded to a residential triplex fire at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Winona Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 1405 Camelot Drive, a condominium-style residence in the Robin Hood Home area of Grace Village. Visible...
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
Goshen Theater’s Drama Club Spring Showcase Is April 15
GOSHEN — Come celebrate the hard work of Goshen Theater’s acting, dance and vocal students at their Spring Showcase. The showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 216 S. Main St., Goshen. Tickets can be purchased here.
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
David B. Puro
David B. Puro, 70, Goshen, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born July 3, 1952, in Goshen. Survivors include two brothers: Mike (Laurie) Puro, Goshen; and Timothy (Victoria) Puro, Bloomington; two nephews; and a niece. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements.
MILFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY, KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, INDIANA CASH & INVESTMENTS COMBINED STATEMENT – 2022
Local Beginning Cash Ending Cash Fund & Inv. Balances & Inv. Balances Number Local Fund Name January 1, 2022 Receipts Disbursements December 31, 2022 Governmental Activities 100 General Operating $333,409.17 $334,102.22 $325,567.45 $341,943.94 200 Gift 9,547.32 13,650.24 14,708.36 8,489.20 201 Rainy Day 139,680.01 45,000.00 0.00 184,680.01 226 Renter’s Security Deposit Fund 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00 276 State Technology Fund 0.00 408.30 408.30 0.00 279 ARP Grant Fund 0.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 0.00 400 Lirf 47,037.46 9,138.00 15,905.63 40,269.83 801 Evergreen Pass-Through Fund 0.00 24.49 24.49 0.00 803 Payroll 0.00 26,907.76 26,907.76 0.00 Total All Funds $530,423.96 $439,231.01 $393,521.99 $576,132.98.
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
Joe L. Duenez
Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
Crash On CR 50 Sends One To Hospital
ELKHART COUNTY — A single vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 sent a Ligonier man to Fort Wayne Regional Hospital. The accident was on CR 50, west of CR 43, northeast of Syracuse. Jonathan Del Cid, 27, Ligonier, was transported to the Fort Wayne hospital after suffering...
Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
James Cecil Tom
James Cecil Tom, 79, South Bend, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kosciusko County. On April 8, 1967, he married Linda Suter in South Bend. She survives along with two children: Julia (Casey) Miller, Goshen; and Andrew (Christon) Tom, Mishawaka; and...
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Sunny Conditions Expected For The Weekend
WARSAW — Sunny conditions are expected for the weekend in Kosciusko County. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, will both be sunny, with highs in the 40s. Monday, Feb. 13, will also be sunny, with a high near 46 and a low around 29.
Willodene “Billie” Schrock
Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
Asher Alton Adkins
Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
James McCune Voris — UPDATED
James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
John H. Walker
Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
Keri Lyn Fisher — UPDATED
Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.
