Kenneth Wayne Kehr
Kenneth Wayne Kehr, 75, Plymouth. passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Goshen. He would marry Diane Figg; she survives. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Diane; two daughters: Amanda (Clint) Peters and Angela (Steve) Wozniak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary (Karen) Kehr; a sister: Sharon Gutherie; step-children: Joshua Snyder, San Antonio, Tex.; Sarah (Andy) Perschbacher, Plymouth; Aaron (Danielle) Snyder, Williamsburg, Va.; and Rachel Snyder and Stephanie (Brice) Poling, Plymouth; and nine step-grandchildren.
Don L. Miller
Don L. Miller, 79, Elkhart, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Kalona, Iowa. On Jan. 25, 1964, he married Isabell J. Van der Werf in Kalona, Iowa. She survives along with two sons: Tony (Leah) Miller, Goshen; and A.J. (Bonnie) Miller,...
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
William “Todd” Zipser
William “Todd” Zipser, Goshen, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 58. He was born on July 18, 1964, in Elkhart. He is survived by his three children; his brother: Thomas V. Zipser, South Bend; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Keri Lyn Fisher — UPDATED
Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.
Crash On CR 50 Sends One To Hospital
ELKHART COUNTY — A single vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 sent a Ligonier man to Fort Wayne Regional Hospital. The accident was on CR 50, west of CR 43, northeast of Syracuse. Jonathan Del Cid, 27, Ligonier, was transported to the Fort Wayne hospital after suffering...
Senior Social And Seminar Club Is Friday At Warsaw YMCA
WARSAW — Join the Kosciusko Community YMCA for February’s Senior Social and Seminar Club, held at noon, Friday, Feb. 17, in Multipurpose Room 2 within the Parkview Warsaw YMCA, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw. Light refreshments will be provided. Click here to sign up. These monthly meetings focus on...
Joe L. Duenez
Joe L. Duenez, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at home after a short illness. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Reynosa, Mexico. On Oct. 5, 2012, he married Carol Richards in New Paris. He is survived by his wife: Carol, Walkerton; children: Eric Duenez, Plymouth;...
Randall Ray Cunningham
Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin
Hiro Lee Kain Chaplin, 4 months old, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wabash Parkview Hospital. He was born Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro is survived by his parents, Ethan and Anna (Moore) Chaplin; four sisters, Alora Hampton, Aryah Chaplin, BenJeana Chaplin and Aria Chaplin, all of Marion; paternal grandparents, Dan (Kathrine) Chaplin, Marion; maternal grandparents, Benjamin (Carrie) Moore, Wabash; paternal great-grandparents, Roger (Dixie) Covey, Arkansas; and maternal great-grandmothers, Myrtle Moore, Wabash and Carol Tackett, North Manchester.
Parkview YMCA Is Offering Free A1C Screens Tuesday, Friday
WARSAW — Parkview Warsaw YMCA is offering free A1C screens from 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Testing will take place in the Parkview Center for Healthy Living inside the Parkview Warsaw YMCA. After each individual is tested, YMCA staff...
Dozens Of Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire At Grace Village
WINONA LAKE — Multiple fire departments responded to a residential triplex fire at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Winona Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 1405 Camelot Drive, a condominium-style residence in the Robin Hood Home area of Grace Village. Visible...
John Edward Nunemaker
John Edward Nunemaker, 95, Goshen, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 28, 1948, he married Doris Jean (Wenger) Nunemaker, and she died Aug. 18, 2017. Surviving are a daughter: Connie (Mark) Haarer, Elkhart; three...
Willodene “Billie” Schrock
Willodene “Billie” Schrock, 89, passed away at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Nappanee. On Oct. 24, 1965, she and Marvin R. Schrock were united in marriage. Marvin preceded her in death on April 16, 2016, after 50 years of marriage.
John H. Walker
Lifelong Plymouth resident John H. Walker, 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. He was born in Plymouth on June 12, 1956. He is survived by his sister: Jeanne S. Walker, Santa Fe, N.M. John was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Walker; and sisters: Janet Walker...
Shawn A. Collins — PENDING
Shawn A. Collins, 35, Warsaw, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases
ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
James L. Crull
James L. Crull, 93, lifelong resident of Wabash, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Wabash. He married Betty Thompson in Lincolnville on May 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife: Betty R. Crull, Wabash; and two...
Ohio Man Heading To Family Funeral Arrested On OWI Charges
COLUMBIA CITY — An Ohio man heading to a family funeral in Columbia City was arrested in Whitley County for driving while intoxicated. Early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 10, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Todd Reed was patrolling on SR 9, just north of Columbia City. Around...
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
