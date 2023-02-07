Keri Lyn Fisher, daughter of Kermit and Lyn Fisher, passed away unexpectedly at home in Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was 48 years old. She was born in Elkhart on July 17, 1974. She spent her formative years and most of her adult life in the Elkhart area where she attended Elkhart Memorial High School. She rarely knew a stranger and made friends easily. In 2014, she moved to Syracuse; she made friends quickly in Syracuse, too. Working at Casey’s General Store, she flourished. She knew most everyone and made an effort to befriend new customers, She was a hard worker.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO