CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

Brother of bullied teen Adriana Kuch blasts NJ school, calls for superintendent to resign

Only one of the four New Jersey girls involved in the beating of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who took her own life two days later — was initially suspended from school, her anguished brother has claimed. “They dragged their feet. They only punished one of the girls on day one,” Jacob Kuch said of school administrators at Central Regional High School in Bayville. “Only one girl was suspended. The other three girls just got to go back to class.” Kuch, who made the comments Friday night on NewsNation, said Adriana continued to be bullied after she returned home from school on Feb....
New Jersey Globe

55% of New Jerseyans want high schools to start later, FDU poll finds

Should high schoolers, that famously night-owlish cohort, be allowed to get a bit of extra sleep in the mornings? According to a new poll released this morning by Fairleigh Dickinson University, a majority of New Jerseyans say yes. 55% of respondents to the poll said that New Jersey high school...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
MOSCOW, ID
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ

