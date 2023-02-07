Read full article on original website
Six NJ counties to suspend civil hearings due to judge shortage
Divorce court and civil hearings will be suspended on Feb. 21 in six New Jersey counties due to a severe judge shortage. In Vicinage 15, covering Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, 9 of 28 seats are vacant.
NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials
SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
Brother of bullied teen Adriana Kuch blasts NJ school, calls for superintendent to resign
Only one of the four New Jersey girls involved in the beating of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who took her own life two days later — was initially suspended from school, her anguished brother has claimed. “They dragged their feet. They only punished one of the girls on day one,” Jacob Kuch said of school administrators at Central Regional High School in Bayville. “Only one girl was suspended. The other three girls just got to go back to class.” Kuch, who made the comments Friday night on NewsNation, said Adriana continued to be bullied after she returned home from school on Feb....
Gov. Murphy gives $10 million to NJ 'Arrive Together' program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is providing another $10 million and expanding the state’s “Arrive Together” program, which has a police officer and a mental health worker show up in tandem for some calls.
New Jersey Globe
55% of New Jerseyans want high schools to start later, FDU poll finds
Should high schoolers, that famously night-owlish cohort, be allowed to get a bit of extra sleep in the mornings? According to a new poll released this morning by Fairleigh Dickinson University, a majority of New Jerseyans say yes. 55% of respondents to the poll said that New Jersey high school...
PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...
I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger
Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card Acceptance
4 NJ Businesses issued violations and fines for not accepting cash or charging unadvertised credit card surge fees. Hidden Grounds, Hoboken | Hidden-Grounds, New-Brunswick | Ronnie’s Hot Bagels | Seymours Bakery and Deli | Skyviews of America, LLC. [Click to see the respective notice]
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Police In New Jersey May Soon Be Able To Pull You Over If Passenger Is Not Wearing A Seat Belt Under Proposed Law
Police in new Jersey may soon be able to pull over vehicles if they notice passengers in the rear seat are not wearing a seatbelt, under a new law introduced in the New Jersey Legislature. Under current law, failure to wear a seatbelt in the rear seat constitutes a secondary...
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
