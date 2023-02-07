ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn

Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy