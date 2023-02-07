ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.

The high school told TMJ4 News that the school would be closed as police investigate the incident.

Related: Milwaukee police officer, suspect killed during 'critical incident'

Grandview is located at 13th and Cleveland, just one block away from where a 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., but there was still a very large presence as of 7 a.m.

