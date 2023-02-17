Open in App
We're seeking nominations for Insider's rising stars of equity research under 35. Here's how to submit a rockstar on your team.

We're looking to highlight talented Wall Street analysts that are giving clients top-notch insights and making a name for themselves in the process.

  • Insider is seeking nominations for the top equity research analysts aged 35 and under.
  • We want to hear from you about people who have stood out in the world of sell-side equity research.
  • Apply through this form by March 31.

We're looking to highlight the best up-and-comers in sell-side equity research — and we need your help to find them.

If you know someone who should be considered, please submit your suggestions below or via this form.

Take a look at the standouts we spotlighted in 2022.

Criteria and methodology

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees be 35 or under as of May 15, 2023, be based in the US, be involved in sell-side equity research, and stand out from their peers.

Please make your submission below or through this form to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission. The deadline to submit is March 31.

Please email Michelle Abrego at mabrego@insider.com with any questions or issues submitting nominations.

