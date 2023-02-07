Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Shocking moment cop ‘ferociously punches’ cyclist before colleague pepper-sprays him
DAMNING footage shows an innocent cyclist being pepper-sprayed and repeatedly punched by two police officers. Michael Rose was stopped by the officers during the height of lockdown in April 2020 in Aston, West Midlands. The footage, which was obtained from a nearby home, shows disgraced PC Declan Jones punching Mr...
Dog walker seen on same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley reveals women are scared to go out in village
THE dog walker seen on the same route just minutes after Nicola Bulley went missing has revealed that women are now scared to go out in the village. Nicola, 45, disappeared a week ago while walking her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire. Cops had issued a CCTV image...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo
Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels, both from Fareham, Hampshire, admitted breaking into Marwell Zoo,...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Moment Second World War bomb explodes in unplanned detonation
A Second World War bomb exploded in an unexpected detonation in a Norfolk town on Friday, 10 February.The large device was discovered at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, prompting emergency services to declare a major incident.Army specialists had been working to disarm it, cutting the bomb using a technique which creates a slow burn of the explosives, and burns off that material.An "unplanned" detonation occurred on Friday afternoon but no-one was hurt, Norfolk police confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Norfolk mother arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill her exTearful survivor of transfusions scandal says ‘blood is on government’s hands’Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquake
Elderly Dog Left Outside for Years Forced To Be Put Down After Being Mauled
"As with all chained dogs, he was very vulnerable to animal attacks," Catie Cryar from PETA told Newsweek.
More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead
More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for...
Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse
Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
Missing Nicola Bulley Update As Police, Forensic Expert Clash Over Search
Police in Lancashire, northwest England, are following up an "unprecedented number of inquiries," according to Superintendent Sally Riley.
Owners in court after keeping large dogs in their small London flat
Two “hoarders” have been handed suspended prison sentences and banned from keeping pets for life after neglecting and starving four large dogs who they locked up in their small London flat.Shuman Rashid and Suzanne Wimbledon were prosecuted by the RSPCA after failing to take care of Zsa Zsa, a Great Dane, a Neopolitan Mastiff called Kali, a husky-type dog called Rocky and Staffie cross.One of the canines was found in an emaciated condition while another was muzzled and penned inside a small cage.A court heard that the pair, who were found guilty of neglect, underfed the dogs because they...
Dog expert reveals why Nicola Bulley's springer spaniel ran back and forth when mother went missing
Ms Bulley was walking her springer spaniel, Willow, at the time of her disappearance but the dog was found 'bone dry' when detectives appeared at the scene.
Kaylea Titford: disabled girl’s body found in dirt and squalor, jury hears
Prosecution argue state of room and Kaylea’s physical deterioration reveal serious breach of parental duties
Authorities find chainsaw, dismembered couple and ‘signs of extreme trauma’ in Pennsylvania home
A Pennsylvania woman was accused of shooting her parents in their heads and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw, authorities said Wednesday. Verity Beck, 49, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder and other crimes in the killings of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
Missing mother Nicola Bulley: Her final text before vanishing 'into thin air'
The mortgage adviser, 45, sent the text at 8.57am moments before logging onto a Teams call while she walked her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Man Mauled to Death by Dogs While Protecting His Pet: Police
Police haven't shared whether anyone was arrested in connection with the death.
Comments / 4