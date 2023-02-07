Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
PGA Tour player unleashes 'the snail' on TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole—and it worked
SCOTTSDALE — Mark Hubbard arrived on the 16th green on Friday at six over par for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, and without much to play for. The crowd, only mildly interested in the golf even when the best in the world roll through, wasn't overly concerned with the man who at the time was in last place.
Golf Digest
Watch tour pro roll birdie putt into the water, chip-in for bogey en route to WD at WM Phoenix Open
Golf can be a tough game, even for tour pros. If you don't believe us, just ask Maverick McNealy. Entering February, the 27-year-old former college player of the year at Stanford had been having a season in which he looked like he was making progress toward a breakthrough first PGA Tour win: eight starts, seven made cuts, five top-20 finishes, 29th on the FedEx Cup points list. It explains why he was among the betting favorites last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But after putting together rounds of 71-71 amid the crazy weather conditions on the Monterey Peninsula, he was forced to withdraw in the third round after nine holes with an injury to his left shoulder.
Comments / 0