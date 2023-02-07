ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Watch tour pro roll birdie putt into the water, chip-in for bogey en route to WD at WM Phoenix Open

Golf can be a tough game, even for tour pros. If you don't believe us, just ask Maverick McNealy. Entering February, the 27-year-old former college player of the year at Stanford had been having a season in which he looked like he was making progress toward a breakthrough first PGA Tour win: eight starts, seven made cuts, five top-20 finishes, 29th on the FedEx Cup points list. It explains why he was among the betting favorites last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But after putting together rounds of 71-71 amid the crazy weather conditions on the Monterey Peninsula, he was forced to withdraw in the third round after nine holes with an injury to his left shoulder.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy