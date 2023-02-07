ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks

DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy