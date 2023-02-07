ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB The Show 23 game introduces Negro League storylines

By Mike Coutee, Regan Porter
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssOcX_0kfDGx8200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — “Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

A new video game experience featuring the legends of baseball’s Negro Leagues is coming to MLB The Show 23.

“I think it means a lot for our youth of the city, for the city as a whole,” museum patron Sharon Alexander said. “So they know our history, our heritage of the Negro Leagues Museum.”

The new feature will be the result of a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach credits Mahomes for long-term Super Bowl window

Sony and the Show made the announcement in a Twitter video Monday morning starring Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, highlighting the stories of stars who helped break the color barrier in the 1940s.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for kids and big kids who still play a lot of these video games, and they’re going to learn a lot about the history of the Negro Leagues in doing so,” Kendrick said.

“We are thrilled to partner with MLB the Show to take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to the baddest brothers and sisters to ever play the game,” Kendrick says in the video.

Here’s the full roster of NLB legends for the first season of the Storylines mode with season two expected to launch for MLB The Show 24

  • John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil (who was also one of the founders of the NLBM)
  • Hank Thompson
  • Hilton Smith
  • Jackie Robinson
  • John Donaldson
  • Leroy “Satchel” Paige
  • Martin Dihigo
  • Andrew “Rube” Foster

“The story of the Negro Leagues is not an African American story, it is an All-American story,” Kendrick said.

“You see, it’s the kind of story that we as Americans have typically embraced. Because it’s a story about pride, passion, perseverance, determination, the refusal to accept the notion that you’re unfit to do anything.”

Kansas City Royals reveal throwback Opening Day uniforms

Kendrick said this is just the beginning of about a four-year partnership.

“And so for those who may not have seen one of the Negro League stars that they had thought, just hang tight,” Kendrick said. “You don’t want to come out with all your big stars at one time. You know, you want to weave them in.”

The Negro Leagues were first established in Kansas City on Feb. 13, 1920, when Foster led a contention of eight independent team owners to a meeting held at The Paseo YMCA. Out of that meeting came the Negro National League.

MLB The Show 23 launches on March 28 and is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

63-year-old sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance

Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so.  Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Chiefs and Eagles fans prepare for Super Bowl matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, fan clubs for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their own celebrations. There are bars all around Columbus that are officially Eagles and Chiefs territory. Donerick’s Pub in Clintonville will be home of the Eagles Fans of Columbus. Chiefs […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nick Bosa win DPOY award; Garrett Wilson earns ROY honors

PHOENIX (WCMH) — For the first time since 1978, a former Ohio State Buckeye has been recognized as the best defensive player in the NFL. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who played three seasons for OSU, won the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in attempted Madison Township abduction; suspect facing other charges in Hilliard incident

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marines, bonded by kidney donation, now head to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. John Gladwell, a Kansas City resident and Chiefs fan, donated a kidney to Philadelphia Eagles backer Billy Welsh two years ago after Welsh, who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was diagnosed with […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy