Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
WGME
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
WGME
Proposed bill would give Maine students earlier access to vocational centers
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is joining a national conversation about how best to prepare students for adulthood. A Democrat in the senate has introduced a bill that would open up access and opportunities at Maine’s career and vocational centers to younger students. The idea is to expose younger...
WGME
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
WGME
Maine lawmakers focus on mental health, substance use disorder
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday is Maine's "Community Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Day.”. It's the state's first-ever, bipartisan focus on mental health and substance use disorder. To kick things off, a group of lawmakers toured mental health facilities and clinics across Cumberland County Friday. The lawmakers say they...
WGME
Proposed bill would make recess mandatory for Maine students
PORTLAND (WGME) – A proposed bill would make recess at Maine’s schools mandatory. The bill would require at least 20 minutes of recess for at least three days a week for all students in Maine from grades 6-8. Middle schoolers testified in favor of the bill at a...
WGME
Maine musician Dave Gutter wins first Grammy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Mainer was awarded on music's biggest stage Sunday night. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones, won a Grammy on Sunday for a song he wrote for New Orleans singer Aaron Neville. Gutter took home his first ever Grammy for...
WGME
Becky Schaffer Award Finalists
The 2023 Maine High School Girls Hockey Senior All Star Game will be held on Tuesday, February 28th, at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth. Faceoff will be 730pm. Participants for the game are attached. Additionally, the Girls Maine High School Hockey All State Team and All Conference Teams will...
WGME
From record cold to record warmth, why are we so warm?
What a difference a week makes, our high temperature this afternoon was 52. This tied the record high on this day which was set back in the year 1955. It was just last Friday and Saturday when Maine saw some of the coldest wind chill temperatures in recorded history, with records dating back to 1940.
WGME
Maine AG's Office rules 2 more police shootings as justified
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two more officer-involved shootings in Maine have been ruled justified. The Attorney General's Office has never found a police shooting unjustified in Maine. In more than 130 reviews of police shootings since 1995, the Office of the Maine Attorney General has always found the officer was...
WGME
Person arrested after driving wrong way on NH interstate
SALEM, NH (WGME) -- A man is arrested after allegedly driving the wrong direction on the New Hampshire interstate, according to New Hampshire State Police. State police received reports around 5:15am on Saturday of the driver of a gray sedan travelling the wrong way on Interstate 93. State troopers were...
WGME
Mainers reminded to watch out for online romance scams this Valentine's Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, the I-Team is putting a spotlight on romance scams. Looking for love online doesn't come without risk, especially this time of year. Online dating can be a great way to find lasting love, but last year, the...
Comments / 0