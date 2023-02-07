Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City
CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
Fourth-Quarter Burst Lifts Thunder
The Thunder kept telling itself in the second half that whichever team was able to buckle down and string stops together would be the one to come away victorious in Friday night’s wild west shootout in Portland. It was a game of undulating runs between both teams: 10-2, then a 6-0 response, a five-point play and a four-point play thwarted by a 12-1 Thunder spurt, then in the third quarter three straight Portland Trail Blazers threes before a 7-0 Thunder response.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2023
Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw the vast majority of the league make a move or two, including New Orleans, which acquired wing Josh Richardson from San Antonio in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and draft picks. Read five things to know about the newest Pelicans player. New Orleans (29-27)...
SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
"Everybody Was Locked In" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
Regardless of who's in the closing lineup of games, the Utah Jazz have proven over and over again that they're a team you can't count out — no matter the odds. Friday night was more of the same. Despite trailing by 12 with under five minutes to go, Utah...
Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
Hornets Acquire Two Second-Round Draft Picks & Svi Mykhailiuk In Four-Team Deal
Charlotte Sends Jalen McDaniels, New York’s 2024 Second-Round Pick To Philadelphia. February 9, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Portland Trail Blazers and forward Svi Mykhailiuk from the New York Knicks. As part of the four-team deal, the Hornets sent forward Jalen McDaniels and New York’s 2024 second-round draft pick to Philadelphia.
Pelicans practice report: Zion Williamson injury absence to extend beyond All-Star break
New Orleans got on a roll after the 2022 All-Star break and eventually earned a trip to the Western Conference playoffs, aided by the midseason trade additions of CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. With a very similar roster in 2023, the Pelicans will try to do so again, playing without Zion Williamson for at least the initial segment of the post-All-Star schedule.
15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline
The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
Spencer Dinwiddie attacks the rim!
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front
Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
Chuck Checks In - 02.12.23
FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavs 97 Bulls 89. ( Bulls: 26-30, 10-19 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 29pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 14. Cavs: Allen and Mitchell Each with 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 8. Cavs: Garland: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan...
"Sticking With The Process" | Markkanen And Sexton Spark Fourth Quarter Comeback Victory Over Toronto
After all of the emotions from the past few days, it would've been perfectly understandable if the Jazz showed up in Toronto mentally drained. Add in the fact they were facing a Raptors squad on a three-game winning streak, and looking like the team many expected throughout the season, the odds were stacked against Utah.
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas Fined
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 – Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at...
