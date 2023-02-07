ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City

CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Fourth-Quarter Burst Lifts Thunder

The Thunder kept telling itself in the second half that whichever team was able to buckle down and string stops together would be the one to come away victorious in Friday night’s wild west shootout in Portland. It was a game of undulating runs between both teams: 10-2, then a 6-0 response, a five-point play and a four-point play thwarted by a 12-1 Thunder spurt, then in the third quarter three straight Portland Trail Blazers threes before a 7-0 Thunder response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2023

Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw the vast majority of the league make a move or two, including New Orleans, which acquired wing Josh Richardson from San Antonio in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and draft picks. Read five things to know about the newest Pelicans player. New Orleans (29-27)...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Hornets Acquire Two Second-Round Draft Picks & Svi Mykhailiuk In Four-Team Deal

Charlotte Sends Jalen McDaniels, New York’s 2024 Second-Round Pick To Philadelphia. February 9, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Portland Trail Blazers and forward Svi Mykhailiuk from the New York Knicks. As part of the four-team deal, the Hornets sent forward Jalen McDaniels and New York’s 2024 second-round draft pick to Philadelphia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline

The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
INDIANA STATE
NBA

New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart

NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie attacks the rim!

© 2023 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front

Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 02.12.23

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavs 97 Bulls 89. ( Bulls: 26-30, 10-19 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 23 pts. Cavs: Mitchell: 29pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 14. Cavs: Allen and Mitchell Each with 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 8. Cavs: Garland: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas Fined

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 – Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy