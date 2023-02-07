ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas

Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias

DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
DALLAS, TX
sillyamerica.com

Giant Tulip in Fort Worth, Texas

My love for roadside attractions continues to blossom with every one I see. And this road trip stop helped sprout that love even more. You just have to visit this giant tulip in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s truly un-be-leaf-able!. This big flower blooms high at around 20 feet tall....
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Best practices to train your puppy with DogFit Dallas

Everyone can find common ground when it comes to adorable puppies and in the new year, some of you might be taking on the challenge of raising your puppy, but we want to make sure you have an idea of what to do to ensure your life doesn't turn into chaos.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

