Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
These Texas coffee shops were named among the best coffee shops in the US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always going to be a good day when you start it with a latte, wow, that should actually be on a t-shirt. We are talking about one of the best and most beloved coffee drinks out there, the latte as it is National Latte Day on Saturday, Feb. 11!
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias
DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
sillyamerica.com
Giant Tulip in Fort Worth, Texas
My love for roadside attractions continues to blossom with every one I see. And this road trip stop helped sprout that love even more. You just have to visit this giant tulip in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s truly un-be-leaf-able!. This big flower blooms high at around 20 feet tall....
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
From driveway brewing to becoming one of Dallas’ top spots for brews & food: On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
We love some good food and even better brews over here at CW33 and On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving up plenty of food to complement the insane amount of beer you can try.
Find your dream suit, ties, menswear and have it perfectly tailored at this Dallas shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Big D is populated with some of the sharpest dressers on the planet. For the gentlemen looking to step up their suit, pants, shoe, or tie game, ZSPOKE in Victory Park is your fashion destination. Zahid Bheda, known to his clients and friends as “Z,”...
Lone Star Love: These Texas cities ranked among 2023’s best places for Valentine’s Day
Looking for love, or already found it? Good for you, but don't forget, Valentine's Day is almost here and reservations are being booked like no other.
Dallas Observer
Tha Neighborhood Kitchen in Joppa Puts All Other Home Cooking to Absolute Shame
Katrina Chaney has a long history in the food and beverage business. She spent 15 years at food service company Aramark and has helped in kitchens all her life, beginning with her grandmother's when she was just four years old. Last year she opened what she calls her "latest project,"...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
These Texas shops are serving up the best frozen yogurt in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever it’s a hot day, or if you’re in the need of a sweet treat, there’s one cold snack that will always satisfy and that’s the humble yet outrageously delicious, frozen yogurt. We’re talking Fro-Yo on Monday, February 6 as it is...
Best practices to train your puppy with DogFit Dallas
Everyone can find common ground when it comes to adorable puppies and in the new year, some of you might be taking on the challenge of raising your puppy, but we want to make sure you have an idea of what to do to ensure your life doesn't turn into chaos.
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
CW33
Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0