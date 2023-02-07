Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man pleads guilty to two separate charges
STANTON - A Norfolk man plead guilty to two separate charges in two different cases in Stanton County District Court on Monday. The man, 36-year-old Zachary Price, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine after Stanton County Sheriffs found him trespassing near the Bega School last August. Price did have prior drug convictions before his arrest.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Columbus, Centro Hispano chosen to participate in select worldwide program
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two Columbus entities became two of 16 recipients from across the world to participate in a worldwide exchange for rural communities. The City of Columbus and Centro Hispano were chosen by Welcoming America to participate in its Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange. As part of the program, the...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk High both hosting district wrestling tournaments this weekend
Norfolk will be the capital of the Nebraska high school wrestling world Friday and Saturday. The city is hosting two district tournaments this weekend. The C-2 event gets underway at Norfolk Catholic on Friday at 3 p.m. It will continue Saturday morning at 9. Teams competing: Norfolk Catholic, Fremont Bergan,...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast's apprenticeship director participating in national academy
NORFOLK - Each year a very select group of people are chosen to participate in the New Workforce Professionals Academy sponsored by the National Council for Workforce education. Northeast Community College’s Apprenticeship Director Kimberly Anderson was one of 15 participants from across the country selected to participate. Anderson says...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot
PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
norfolkneradio.com
Late basket gives Minnesota State victory over Wayne State men
Minnesota State hits go ahead basket with three seconds left in the contest against Wayne State to steal a 67-66 victory over the Wildcats inside Rice Auditorium Friday evening. Wayne State falls to 16-9 on the year (11-8 NSIC) while Minnesota State improves to 16-9 (10-9 NSIC). Both teams opened...
