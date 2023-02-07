ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Crossed Wands: Round 2

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
IGN

April - P3P Walkthrough

Persona 3 starts in the month of April. It's not too eventful gameplay-wise, but it introduces you to important characters, gameplay systems, and story elements. You will be mostly on rails with some cutscenes, dialogue options, and a tutorial battle from 4/7 to 4/20, then you get full control starting on 4/21. We have guide pages for each day (or chunk of days) in this walkthrough to make sure you get all the necessary details and don't miss anything.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy: The Best Spells to Unlock First

Check out our list of the Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy!. In this game set in the world of Harry Potter, there are a ton of spells to learn. While we won’t be going over all spells in the game, we help you find the best spell combos, how to unlock these spells, and even some more combat tips.
IGN

Paralogue - The Azure Twin

The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN

Dark and Darker Maps

Dark and Darker have two maps in circulation during its latest alpha test. They're the Goblin Caves and the Forgotten Castle. Both of which have different outlines and enemies such as the Goblins only being exclusive to the Goblin Caves. On this page, each of the maps is broken down...
IGN

Room of Requirement Conjuration - Utility

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Utility items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer

The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN

Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide

August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
IGN

Goblin Caves

The Goblin Caves is a dungeon filled with monsters the likes of spiders, mummies, zombies, and of course, Goblins. The Goblins in this map have their weapons coated in poison so taking a hit from them would result in taking damage over time which is pretty annoying and could easily kill you if you're not paying attention to your HP.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN

Astronomy Class

Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
IGN

Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3

An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN

Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom

To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
IGN

Lodgok's Loyalty

Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
IGN

The Map Chamber

The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
IGN

Tire Upgrades

This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
IGN

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial is the thirty-fifth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enter the Headmaster's Office and experience a Trial unlike any that have come before. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial...
IGN

Mount Weobry

You get another boost in level cap from 22 to 25. The shops also have new items for you to look at if you like. Take the time to do a bit of training before moving on.
IGN

Welcome to Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts is the second main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you are sorted into your House, and begin your life in the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy