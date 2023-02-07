Man on bike struck over head with scooter during robbery in Harlem, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Tuesday released images of a suspect wanted for hitting a man over head with a scooter during a Manhattan robbery last month, authorities said.

It happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Friday, January 6, in the vicinity of 1st Avenue and East 125th Street in Harlem, police said.

According to officials, a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he the suspect pushed him off the bike, struck him in the head with a scooter, and kicked him multiple times.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and approximately $80 dollars before fleeing.

EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).