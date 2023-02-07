ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man on bike struck over head with scooter during robbery in Harlem, suspect sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PraFq_0kfDEoV900

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Tuesday released images of a suspect wanted for hitting a man over head with a scooter during a Manhattan robbery last month, authorities said.

It happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Friday, January 6, in the vicinity of 1st Avenue and East 125th Street in Harlem, police said.

According to officials, a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he the suspect pushed him off the bike, struck him in the head with a scooter, and kicked him multiple times.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet and approximately $80 dollars before fleeing.

EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx girl. Police say Rihanna Joyner, 17, of Howe Street, has not been seen by her family since leaving her home early Friday morning. It was reported to police that Rihanna Joyner was last seen on Friday, February 10, at approximately 5:30 am leaving her residence. She is described as 5’5″ tall, 105 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Two shot in Harlem after apparent dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are searching for a man after two people were shot in Harlem Tuesday, police said. According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 27 outside of...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy