Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Big Game Trailer Shows More Baby Rocket and Teases 'One Last Ride'
The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has arrived and, alongside showing more baby Rocket and the troubles of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship, it also sets the stage for "one last ride" for our favorite heroes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on...
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
The Flash Big Game Trailer Features Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman Alongside Supergirl
The Flash's big game trailer has arrived and features both Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batman, two Barry Allens, the return of General Zod, and the arrival of Kara Zor-El, who is also known as Supergirl. The much-anticipated trailer gives us our best look yet at the major players in...
IGN
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
IGN
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
IGN
Fast X: Jason Momoa's Dante and the Other New Characters In the Trailer
The new Fast X trailer gives fans their first look at the beginning of "the end of the road" for the franchise. The latest sequel brings back all our surviving favorites, from Vin Diesel's fearless Dom Toretto to Sung Kang's beloved Han Lue. But as is only fitting for the tenth main entry in this long-running series, there are quite a few new faces in the mix.
IGN
The Flash - Official Big Game Trailer
On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash – only in theaters. Warner Bros. Pictures presents “The Flash,” directed by Andy Muschietti (the “IT” films, “Mama”). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
IGN
Blueback - Official Trailer
Blueback follows Abby, a child who befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving. When Abby realizes that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist Mum, Dora, and takes on poachers to save her friend. Blueback stars Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, and Eric Bana. Blueback is...
IGN
Magic Mike's Last Dance and James Cameron Dominate 2023's Super Bowl Weekend Box Office
While we still have to wait a few more hours to see if the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII, Magic Mike's Last Dance and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic have won the weekend box office battle. As reported by...
IGN
You Season 4 Review
This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.
Comments / 0