Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash while visiting the Grand Canyon on dream US road trip
TWO NHS nurses have been killed in a horror car crash while visiting the Grand Canyon on a dream US road trip. Tatiana Brandão, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, are understood to have been killed instantly when their Jeep smashed into a bus. The pair, who worked at Southampton...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 3
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the third and final round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. The invitation for this final round will come to you through the Owl Post from Lucan following the Tomes and Tribulations Main Quest. Crossed Wands: Round 3. In...
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN
Arithmancy Door Hospital Wing
To get to this arithmancy door, you'll have to first play a bit of the main quest. It'll become accessible after completing The Caretakers Lunar Lament mission. Now that you've gained access to the area, you'll want to walk down to the second floor of the area. Once you've done that, you'll see the door in the corner. To solve the puzzle, switch the ? block 0 (the beast) and the ?? block to 9 (the sea monster).
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Big Game Trailer Shows More Baby Rocket and Teases 'One Last Ride'
The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has arrived and, alongside showing more baby Rocket and the troubles of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship, it also sets the stage for "one last ride" for our favorite heroes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Utility
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Utility items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN
In the Shadow of the Mountain
In the Shadow of the Mountain is the thirty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you join Sebastian in the search for the third and final piece of the Undercroft triptych, hoping to discern more about Isidora and her magical abilities. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Demiguise Statue Location - South Wing Bathroom
Travel to the Faculty Tower of the South Wing, and head down the stairs to the ground floor of Gryffindor Tower. Move through the hall until you reach the locked bathroom where Peeves is said to cause chaos, and unlock it with Alohomora.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
IGN
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy
This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
IGN
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
IGN
Arithmancy Door Library Annex
To get to the arithmancy door, fast travel to the Divination Classroom. Once you do that, walk towards the wooden platform and make a right on the first turn. There'll; you'll find the door. To solve the puzzle, switch the ? block to the 4 (the owl) and the ??...
IGN
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Comments / 0