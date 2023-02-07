ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Uncertainty Lies Ahead For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Final Stretch

It’s make-or-break time for Penn State men’s hockey. The Nittany Lions are heading into their biggest stretch of the season ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in early March. While Penn State has had a successful season overall under head coach Guy Gadowsky, this past month has left a lot to be desired in terms of the team’s recent performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions Fall 81-75 In Overtime Loss To Michigan State

Penn State women’s basketball (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten) lost 81-75 in an overtime battle to Michigan State (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon. It was the team’s fourth overtime loss of the season and second-straight loss. How It Happened. Both teams started with a fast-paced offense, combining...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Cruises By Bucknell 16-6

Penn State women’s lacrosse (1-0) defeated Bucknell (0-1) 16-6 in the team’s season opener Saturday at Panzer Stadium. Kristin O’Neill led the team with six goals as Penn State trampled Bucknell to start the season strong. It was a team display with multiple hat tricks and a bright start after last season’s underwhelming play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Falls To Villanova 14-12

Penn State men’s lacrosse (1-1) was overcome by Villanova (1-0) 12-14 on Saturday in a back-and-forth road game. The Nittany Lions couldn’t hold back Matt Campbell and Patrick Daly who tallied a combined eight goals for the Wildcats. Both teams traded possession, penalties, and shots all game long in a tight game marked by high shots and save percentages.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Cafe 210 West To Host ‘2/10 Day’ February 10

Cafe 210 West is hosting its annual “2/10 Day,” today, February 10. From 2 to 10 p.m., customers can order a variety of food and drink items for just $2.10. ~Any~ Cafe tea is just $2.10, and 16-ounce Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts are available for the reduced price as well. Skillet fries, buffalo chicken dip, burger baskets, and pulled pork baskets will also be included in the deal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jerry Sandusky Files For New Trial

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again seeking a new trial following the discovery of new evidence, according to a motion. Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, filed the motion for a hearing and new trial on Wednesday at the Centre County Court. In Lindsay’s appeal for...

