Cafe 210 West is hosting its annual “2/10 Day,” today, February 10. From 2 to 10 p.m., customers can order a variety of food and drink items for just $2.10. ~Any~ Cafe tea is just $2.10, and 16-ounce Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts are available for the reduced price as well. Skillet fries, buffalo chicken dip, burger baskets, and pulled pork baskets will also be included in the deal.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO