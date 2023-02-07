Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex

A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim, a so far officially-unidentified woman, was found "unresponsive" when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.

The "foul play" factor was established while investigators including the coroner were on the scene, but at this point no further information is being released on a suspect nor how the woman died. The Sheriff's Office report does call it an "isolated incident" posing no threat to the public.