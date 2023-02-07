ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCLiQ_0kfDEJKk00

A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim, a so far officially-unidentified woman, was found "unresponsive" when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.

The "foul play" factor was established while investigators including the coroner were on the scene, but at this point no further information is being released on a suspect nor how the woman died. The Sheriff's Office report does call it an "isolated incident" posing no threat to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Honea Path Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said it responded to a night club shortly before 11 p.m. along with several other agencies including including...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said a 14-year-old died early Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest. Officers said they responded to Colonial Heights Apartments located at Colonial Avenue around 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered the teenager lying on the living room floor. Officials began performing CPR but the […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway following a shooting Saturday night that killed a man in Honea Path. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a report of a man being shot at a local nightclub before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators located the man with a gunshot wound to […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy