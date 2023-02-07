Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wu Yibing tops Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title
DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title, rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner in the Dallas Open on Sunday. Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner — one shy of tying a three-set record —...
Comments / 0