ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSEhq_0kfDE9aj00

Devin Booker is probable for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Devin Booker is in the starting lineup.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in New York to face off with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Devin Booker has not played since Christmas due to a groin injury, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday’s matchup.

According to Duane Rankin of azcentral , Booker will likely play.

The former Kentucky star had been in the middle of a fantastic season before getting hurt.

Through 29 games, Booker has outstanding averages of 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

After going through a slump, the Suns have now returned to their winning ways and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

They are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed in the Western Conference and have a 29-26 record in 55 games.

The Suns are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 10-17 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Nets are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record in 53 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 16-9 in the 25 games they have hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In January, the Suns beat the Nets 117-112 at home (and Booker was not available for the contest).

Mikal Bridges had 28 points and nine assists, while former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton put up 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy