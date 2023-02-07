Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game

Devin Booker is probable for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Devin Booker is in the starting lineup.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in New York to face off with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Devin Booker has not played since Christmas due to a groin injury, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday’s matchup.

According to Duane Rankin of azcentral , Booker will likely play.

The former Kentucky star had been in the middle of a fantastic season before getting hurt.

Through 29 games, Booker has outstanding averages of 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

After going through a slump, the Suns have now returned to their winning ways and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

They are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed in the Western Conference and have a 29-26 record in 55 games.

The Suns are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 10-17 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Nets are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record in 53 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 16-9 in the 25 games they have hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In January, the Suns beat the Nets 117-112 at home (and Booker was not available for the contest).

Mikal Bridges had 28 points and nine assists, while former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton put up 24 points and 14 rebounds.