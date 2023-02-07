Top Tampa Bay area events for the week of Feb. 6-12

Patrons walk through the Midway during opening night at the Florida State Fair on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Tampa. The 2023 fair opens this Thursday and runs through Feb. 20. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Florida State Fair: This year’s fair opens Feb. 9 andruns daily through Feb. 20. Highlights include a giant midway, outrageous food, animal shows, livestock competitions and roaming entertainment. Opening day is Heroes Day. All law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, veterans, doctors, nurses, hospital and emergency clinic staff get free admission with valid ID. Closing hours vary depending on crowd volume. $10, $8 seniors, $6 children. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 20. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-621-7821.

Jim Gaffigan: The comedian, actor, writer, producer, author and two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer will be recording his next TV special during his four shows in Tampa this week. $39.75-$125.75. 7 p.m. Feb. 9-10; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Monster Energy Supercross: The American Motorcyclists Association calls this “the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet.” Watch world-class motorcyclists race through dirt, fly off jumps and bounce over speed humps. Starting at $20. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-350-6500.

Sunshine City Smokeout: Enjoy local, regional and national barbecue teams as you eat your way around the festival at the St. Pete Pier and vote for the best food items from categories including pulled pork, ribs, sausages and sauces. Also, enjoy country and Southern rock music by regional bands. $10-$90. Noon-9 p.m. Feb. 11. Spa Beach Park at the Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-822-7437.

Comedian Kevin James comes to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this Wednesday. [ Courtesy of KC Bailey ]

Kevin James: He began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene before he went on to star in “The King of Queens” sitcom. Starting at $104. 8 p.m. Feb. 8. Seminole Hard Rock, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Roger Daltrey: The rock icon performs a night of Who classics with special guest Dan Bern. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Sant’ Yago Knight Parade: The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago present the 2023 nighttime parade with Florida Sports Hall of Fame baseball player and Tampa native Luis “Gonzo” Gonzalez serving as grand marshal and MOR-TV personality Steve Wilkos joining as a special guest. The parade route moves east down Seventh Avenue from Nuccio Parkway to 22nd Street. Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Historic Ybor City, Tampa.

Falsettos: MAD Theatre’s presentation of Falsettos tells the story of a gay man who leaves his wife and son to be with his lover. Quickly, they all must face the realities of the AIDS crisis. Starting at $27. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Bounce the Mall: An inflatable festival comprised of eight unique bouncy attractions. Includes a 600-foot long obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit, a silent disco dome with live DJs, lights, and special effects, a “Sports Slam” and tons of selfie stations. Starting at $23. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 12. Tyrone Square Mall, 6901 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg.

Bounce the Mall, a tour of elaborate inflatables, sets up shop at Tyrone Mall in St. Petersburg weekends through Feb. 19. Photo courtesy XL Event Lab [ XL Event Lab ]

PAVA Bares All in “Clothing Optional” Exhibit: The Professional Association of Visual Artists kicks off 2023 with an exhibit featuring artwork that celebrates the art of figure drawing and the beauty of the human form, both clothed and unclothed. Remains on display through Feb. 25. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9-11. The Cool Art Shop, 1240 County Road 1, Dunedin. 727-463-7593.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers: The platinum-selling jazz rock group performs hits from their nearly 30-year career as well as deeper cuts. $30. 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. 813-971-0666.

Elephant Man: Find out what is more monstrous: one man’s deformity, or society’s reaction to it, in Tampa Rep’s production of “Elephant Man.” $11-$99. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center: Studio Theatre, 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa.

Norma: Opera Tampa joins with the Florida Orchestra to present the story of a Druid high priestess who broke her vows for the love of a Roman, who then rejects her for another woman. Starting at $85.50. 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Gulfport Fine Arts Festival: Area artists join with fine artists from around the world in the eighth annual juried fine art festival on the waterfront. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11. Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Ave. S, Gulfport.

Curtis Whitwam displayed this watercolor painting at the Gulfport Fine arts Festival in 2020. The eighth annual festival takes place this Saturday. [ Courtesy of the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival ]

Hoplites at War: Living History of Ancient Greece: Explore the origins of warfare in ancient Greece. Join the ranks and learn to form for battle the Spartan way. Learn about the last stand of the 300 and bitter rivals like Athens and Sparta, and the heroes and generals of ancient Greece. Featuring reenactors and historians in full period accurate armor. Battle reenactment at 2 p.m. along with athletics and weapons and armor demonstrations all day. $10, $5 students, military free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. 352-567-0262.

Cars and Coffee: Ferarri of Tampa Bay presents a display of more than 250 cars with coffee, doughnuts, live art demonstrations, music, a kids zone and vendors. Free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11. Inverness Hall at Innisbrook Resort, 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. 727-942-2000.