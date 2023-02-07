ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oden scores 19 in Drexel’s 73-66 OT win against Towson

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Lamar Oden Jr. scored 19 points as Drexel beat Towson 73-66 in overtime on Saturday. Oden also had 12 rebounds for the Dragons (15-11, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke House added 18 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had three blocks. Yame Butler shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Sullivan scores 25, Vermont takes down UMass-Lowell 93-81

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Finn Sullivan’s 25 points helped Vermont defeat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ seventh straight win. Sullivan also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn added 20 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Robin Duncan recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.
Sims’ 30 lead Stonehill past Saint Francis Brooklyn 62-51

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Andrew Sims scored 30 points as Stonehill beat Saint Francis Brooklyn 62-51 on Saturday. Sims also had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (13-15, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett added 14 points while shooting 4 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five steals. Max Zegarowski had eight points.
