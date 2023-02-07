Read full article on original website
Related
Indie Semiconductor To Snap GEO Semiconductor For $275M Including Earnout
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million. The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92. The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million. Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. "Camera processing is...
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Design Your Menu, Set Prices With BDSA's New Analytics Solution For Cannabis Retailers
Retail data provider BDSA recently confirmed the availability of its Menu Analytics solution for cannabis industry leaders. The tool is expected to help companies make data-driven pricing, sales, marketing and merchandising decisions. Menu Analytics provides cannabis retailers, brands, and investors deeper insights into the menu-listed pricing availability of brands and products at a local and store-specific level. Among its offerings: Unlocking key retailing opportunities by identifying distribution gaps. Uncovering store-specific pricing and assortments. Using trend analysis to identify product restocking issues. Enabling brand evaluation based on markup, velocity, availability, and price "BDSA’s Menu Analytics provides granular data that informs sales velocity and pricing analysis," BDSA co-founder and...
The Palm-Sized Weed Vaporizer That Packs A Punch: The G Pen Micro+ Is Here
Grenco Science, a leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, has just relaunched the G Pen Micro+, a compact and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer designed for concentrate connoisseurs on-the-go. According to the CEO of G Pen, Chris Folkerts, "Our aim is always to enhance the cannabis experience. The Micro+ merges the legacy of G Pen with cutting-edge technology in the concentrate vaporizer category, delivering an unrivaled experience." The Micro+ boasts smart-chip technology, enabling it to heat any material to your desired temperature with three temperature control settings. It is compatible with any 510 thread cartridges, as well as G Pen’s Micro+ tank, and...
Cube Psytech To Buy Psychedelics Company With Data On 200 Species Of Mushrooms
Canadian biopharma psychedelics company Cube Psytech Holdings agreed to acquire Translational Life Sciences (TLS). Cube will issue about 50% of its outstanding shares, warrants and options to shareholders, directors and employees of TLS in exchange for 100% of its outstanding share capital. This will result in TLS's acquiring one-third of the share capital in Cube. The deal is contingent on a private placement or another financing of a minimum of $1.5 (CA$2) million. See Also: A New Way Of Delivering MDMA? Awakn And Tech Partner Are Set To Study Viability At the moment, the company has initiated a private placement to issue up to...
Insiders Selling Meta Platforms And 3 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Qualtrics International The Trade: Qualtrics...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
ChatGPT Popularity Reportedly Leads To Google Declaring 'Code Red' As Sundar Pichai Increases Involvement In AI Strategy
As OpenAI's chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — takes the internet by storm for its ability to directly answer questions conversationally, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) management has reportedly declared a "code red" to deal with the threat, it was reported in December 2022. What Happened: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been involved in a series of meetings to define Google's AI strategy, reported New York Times. See Also: How To Buy Google (GOOGL) Stock Pichai has also upended the work of various groups inside the company to respond to the threat that chatGPT poses, the report noted, citing a memo and audio recording. Teams within...
Protolabs Registers 7% Revenue Decline In Q4 Amid Macro Headwinds And Supply Chain Crisis
Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million. Revenue generated from its digital network powered by Hubs was $14.8 million, up 49.6% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.21. Protolabs served 22,205 unique product developers and engineers during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin decreased by 280 bps to 42.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 550 bps to 12.5%. Cash and investments balance was $106.5 million. "In a challenging economic environment, impacted by inflation, slowing growth and continued supply chain challenges, our Protolabs and Hubs teams continued to delight our customers as together...
Looking For The Best Cannabis Accounting Firm? Meet Crowe Partner Tiffany Richardson At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel. As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Tiffany Richardson, Tax Managing Partner at Crowe LLP — one of the largest accounting, consulting, and technology firms in the U.S. located in Denver. Bringing Clients A Solution For Your Cannabis Business: Richardson's Hard Work With more than 17 years of public accounting experience, Richardson is an expert at providing tax compliance and consulting services to companies...
Global Payments Clocks 2% Adj Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Acquisitions & Divestments
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents. CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter." Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
Kevin O'Leary Says AI Will Be Fastest-Growing Sector In His Portfolio In 2023: How Much He'll Be Investing
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has recently endorsed artificial intelligence and views it as a remarkable investment opportunity. In a recent interview with Insider, O'Leary said that AI will be the fastest-growing category in his portfolio for 2023. "Our plan is to probably give artificial intelligence a 3.5% weighting by the end of the year," O'Leary said. Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) revamped its Bing search engine with Open AI's ChatGPT technology. In response, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched Bard in an effort to compete with Microsoft's use of AI. "ChatGPT certainly is a threat to Google, and Google must know that. But unfortunately, the market has...
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Restaurant Brands
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a price target of $81. The analyst installed QSR as one of the top picks entering 2023, anticipating a unique path for earnings upside in '23/'24, and catalysts to accelerate unit growth above Street's 5% forecasts. The analyst added that the guidance appears conservative, particularly when incorporating cold beverages, food innovation and digital momentum. An analysis of datapoints from peers suggests 4Q22E same-store sales are positioned for upside in both international and U.S. While International is performing at an elite level (SSS +20% vs 2019), the choppy domestic business...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0