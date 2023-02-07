Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO