Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse asks judge for court receiver for Skyline Apartments, plus $1M and all rents to be seized

Syracuse, N.Y. — The city of Syracuse is done waiting on Green National, the real estate firm that owns the Skyline Apartments and other housing complexes in the city. The city Friday asked a judge to force repairs and bolster security at Skyline and three other company properties. To do it, city lawyers requested a court-appointed receiver, who would take the company’s rent money to pay for the improvements, according to court documents obtained by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Country 106.5 WYRK

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
therealdeal.com

Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County

A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
Syracuse.com

I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
tourcounsel.com

Walden Galleria | Shopping mall in Cheektowaga, New York

Walden Galleria is a regional shopping mall located in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York located east of Interstate 90 and New York State Thruway Exit 52 off Walden Avenue. The Walden Galleria comprises more than 1,600,000 square feet (150,000 m2) of retail space, with 170 stores on two levels, including a food court and a movie theater.
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023

On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
WKTV

Three people electrocuted, injured in East Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
