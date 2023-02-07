Read full article on original website
Syracuse asks judge for court receiver for Skyline Apartments, plus $1M and all rents to be seized
Syracuse, N.Y. — The city of Syracuse is done waiting on Green National, the real estate firm that owns the Skyline Apartments and other housing complexes in the city. The city Friday asked a judge to force repairs and bolster security at Skyline and three other company properties. To do it, city lawyers requested a court-appointed receiver, who would take the company’s rent money to pay for the improvements, according to court documents obtained by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Mural unveiled in memory of young shooting victims in Syracuse; local leaders say enough is enough
Syracuse, N.Y. — A mural was unveiled Saturday afternoon that features four young victims of street violence in Syracuse. The mural, named Playground in Heaven, includes drawings of Rashaad Walker Jr., 20 months old; Dior Harris, 11 months old, Kihary Blue, 19, and Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, all young shooting victims.
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County
A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
Walden Galleria | Shopping mall in Cheektowaga, New York
Walden Galleria is a regional shopping mall located in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York located east of Interstate 90 and New York State Thruway Exit 52 off Walden Avenue. The Walden Galleria comprises more than 1,600,000 square feet (150,000 m2) of retail space, with 170 stores on two levels, including a food court and a movie theater.
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
Founder of Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani donates $2 million to Turkish earthquake relief
Norwich, N.Y. — Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant who founded the Upstate New York-based yogurt company Chobani, is donating $2 million to earthquake relief in his native country. Ulukaya initially pledged $1 million in aid after Monday’s devastating earthquake, which has left more than 20,000 people dead in Turkey...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse box score vs. Northwestern (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 5 Syracuse’s 16-15 victory against No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NW_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE LACROSSE.
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?
Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers what lighting is permitted.
Three people electrocuted, injured in East Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Take a Tour of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Childhood Home in Upstate New York
With the recent news of a Philip Seymour Hoffman statue being installed at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, the Oscar-winning actor has been getting some new attention, 9 years after his untimely passing. Hoffman was an Upstate New York native, growing up in Fairport, an upscale suburb 9 miles east of...
