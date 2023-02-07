Read full article on original website
Police: Man convicted of murder after 3 teenagers were shot to death by his then-14-year-old son
A man in Garland, Texas, has been convicted in connection with a deadly shooting of three teenagers allegedly by his then-14-year-old son.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd
On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
KWTX
Father of Texas teen accused in triple murder found guilty of capital murder for driving getaway car
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The father of an accused shooter who was himself charged with capital murder for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle was found guilty of capital murder on Friday afternoon. Richard Acosta Jr. was accused of driving his son, Abel Acosta, to the Garland store where he...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Sentenced for Deed Fraud Scheme
A Dallas man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on February 9 for his role in a deed fraud scheme. In September, a federal jury found 61-year-old Clarence Roland III guilty of money laundering and conspiring to commit and committing of wire fraud, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas.
wbap.com
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens
(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
dallasexpress.com
Most Dallas Murder Victims Are Black
More than half of all the murder victims in Dallas since the beginning of the new year were black, a disquieting fact that hits all the harder considering City leaders have spent so much time on their Racial Equity Plan and invested in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
dallasexpress.com
Police Seek to Identify Body Found in River
Police are hoping to identify a body found in the Trinity River, which police said is unexplained. The Dallas Police Department tweeted a message asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead in the river last month. “DPD and the DC Medical Examiner are asking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. A GoFundMe account...
People are Impersonating Police in Dallas, Texas to Cut Through Traffic and More
So you're out for a leisurely weekend drive, top is down, wind in your hair, speed is slightly above the legal speed limit and you see them, those flashing red and blue lights coming up behind you. "Man, now our afternoon is ruined." Problem is, there are no markings on the vehicle and the "officer" flashed a very sketchy looking badge. This is not a real cop. Sadly, this is happening in Dallas, Texas right now. That, and some are using those lights to simply avoid getting stuck in traffic.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
